Broncos once again lose in the most predictable and heartbreaking fashion

The Denver Broncos have once again found a way to lose in the same heartbreaking fashion in Week 3 against the LA Chargers. Yet another second-half lead has been squandered by the LA Chargers, as the Denver Broncos did find themselves with a great chance close out the game.

But yet again, in the same exact way as last week, Denver collapses and isn't able to close out yet another game. Overall, it's the same nonsense from Sean Payton's teams, and things are only getting worse.

The Broncos had a great chance to get to a 2-1 start in the AFC West and actually end the day in first place, but Denver simply refuses to get out of their own way, as they again lost on a last-second field goal to the LA Chargers in Week 3

Denver continually finds a way to lose in the same heartbreaking fashion

Denver found themselves, all of a sudden, with a lead as the fourth quarter ticked down, but an insane play by Justin Herbert where he evaded pressure and tossed a touchdown pass to Keenan Allen gave the Bolts a tied game.

And of course, in crunch time, the Broncos' offense fails to come through, handing the ball back to the Chargers. The supposed elite defense once again fell apart in a high-leverage situation and surrendered a game-losing field goal drive.

Cameron Dicker, the most accurate kicker in the history of the NFL, nailed a 43-yarder to win. You almost run out of words with how bad this team is in crunch time and how insane it is that they lose in the same exact way in these close games.

We can debate the main issues of Week 3's collapse, but it starts and ends with the head coach. Sean Payton absolutely has a ton of explaining to do.