Broncos salvage sloppy first-half with late touchdown against Chargers

The Denver Broncos will head into halftime if their Week 3 tilt against the LA Chargers with a three-point deficit, but that isn't the worst thing ever. This has been a sloppy game for the Denver Broncos thus far, and yet, they find themselves down by just three points.

The Broncos get the ball to start the second half, and you get the sense that they can really turn things around with that first possession. Overall, the defense has done their job, as LA has just 10 points, and Justin Herbert has not been great.

However, more miscues and inexcusable penalties is getting in the way of the Denver Broncos and their full potential. Late in the second quarter, though, Bo Nix hit Courtland Sutton for a long touchdown pass to get the scoring started.

Broncos salvage a sloppy first half but still have a ton of work to do

This was a very gutsy call on fourth down, but it does not erase just how awful the team has been thus far:

Courtland Sutton was simply wide open, and Bo Nix did have all day to throw. It was a must-score situation for Denver with that final drive, and they got it done. A lot can change in the second half, but you get the sense that the defense is going to keep Denver in this game.

The Broncos have not run the ball well at all, and they'll simply have to figure out how to eat up some yardage on the ground if they hope to win this game. The Chargers are beatable and are in range. If the Broncos are able to win this game, they move to 2-1 on the season and would be in first place in the AFC West.

Thirty minutes of football left can bring a lot, so the Denver Broncos are going to have to button up.