Is it time for Denver Broncos' fans to admit the worst with QB Bo Nix?

Sure, Bo Nix did not throw an interception in Week 3, but it seems like he left a lot of meat on the bone in the Denver Broncos' Week 3 loss.

The Broncos were trending toward a win with the way they were able to quickly add 10 points in the second half. It truly did feel like the Broncos were on their way to their second victory of the 2025 NFL Season.

However, while the defense was bad in high-leverage spots, the offense also was bad in the same way. Overall, Bo Nix didn't play horribly, but there were a trio of missed throws that Nix could have placed better and that could have been the difference in this game. Is it time to have a tough conversation about the second-year QB?

Is Bo Nix the slam-dunk franchise QB that many fans think he is?

Sure, Bo Nix has played in just 20 regular season games in the NFL, but we're beginning to see a troubling trend with the QB and the offense, as it seems like this unit has simply never been able to close a game out without already having a huge lead.

Denver has had no troubles with blowout wins recently, but in the close games when your best players have to be 'nails,' it seems like Nix has not been that thus far. Now yes, it's still quite early in his NFL career and a lot can change, but are we sure it will?

I absolutely want to believe that Bo Nix is a high-end, franchise quarterback, but the Broncos have to stop losing these types of games. Denver had leads against the Colts and Chargers in back-to-back weeks in the second half and simply could not get the job done.

While Sean Payton does shoulder much of the blame, some of the blame also has to head toward Nix himself...