Sean Payton makes bold prediction for shaky Broncos receiver in 2025

The Denver Broncos have a ton of young players on the offensive side of the ball who could breakout in 2025. Would this young WR be included in that? One thing that is abundantly clear with the Denver Broncos is that they have invested draft picks into their offensive unit.

And while some of the players have not shown much at the moment, that does not mean they can't in the 2025 NFL Season. We saw young players like Bo Nix, Marvin Mims Jr, and Quinn Meinerz, for example, really show some progress in 2024.

Well, could some new players on offense have similar fates in 2025? Sean Payton seems to think so.

Troy Franklin taking a Marvin Mims Jr-type leap in 2025?

Sean Payton made quite the statement about Troy Franklin for the 2025 NFL Season:

I mean, this is about as clear as you can get. Marvin Mims Jr did take a huge leap about halfway through the 2024 NFL Season. Here are his splits



Games 1-10: 11 receptions, 69 yards, 0 touchdowns



Games 11-17: 23 receptions, 383 yards, four touchdowns

During his final six games of the regular season, Mims was on pace for 65 receptions, 1085 yards, and 11 touchdowns across an entire 17-game season. It's no secret that Mims exploded during the back-half of the season, and if Troy Franklin could make a similar job, the Broncos WR room might ascend to become one of the best in the NFL.

It is important to keep in mind that Franklin is still just 22 years old, as he was 21-years-old as a rookie, so he is quite young and absolutely still in his development. And we haven't even talked about the possibility of Mims' himself making another leap as he enters his third year in the NFL.

Sean Payton is as close as you can get to these players, and he really hasn't been wrong much at all during his time with the Denver Broncos. Could Troy Franklin explode in year two?