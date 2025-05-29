It only took one day at Broncos OTAs for Bo Nix hype train to get rolling

The Denver Broncos just finished their third day of voluntary OTAs, but the first one that was available to the media. And of course, it only tok one day at practice for the hype train of quarterback Bo Nix to not only leave the station, but start chugging right along.

Nix is entering his second year in the NFL and is coming off of the best year for a rookie quarterback in Denver Broncos history. It would have gone down as the best rookie season for a quarterback in history, but Jayden Daniels was right there with Nix all season long.

The Broncos have a franchise quarterback to build around, and someone they actually drafted. The importance and significance of that cannot be overstated, because it's essentially never happened. Tim Tebow is still the only QB the Broncos have drafted with a playoff win for the team.

Any glimpse of Nix at practice was already certain to get fans excited, but hearing what head coach Sean Payton had to say about him in year two? That'll have fans running through a brick wall here in the month of may.

Sean Payton excited about year two progress already for Bo Nix

Payton said it's "entirely different" what he's seeing from Bo Nix out there from year one to year two, and that's what you would expect. Nix is no longer drinking through a fire hose and trying to figure out his place in the NFL, but he's trying to get this Denver Broncos team back to the Super Bowl.

The hyper-focus of Nix was evident even in just a couple of clips being shared out there from members of the Denver media.

We know Nix is going to be taking on an expanded leadership role this coming season, but to see him taking command of the Sean Payton offense and being more of a coach on the field?

We might get even more than we bargained for.

This is an exciting offseason for both Nix and the Broncos. The team invested heavily to upgrade the defense so Nix could have more possessions of the ball, and they also ended up bringing in a handful of playmakers to surround Nix with better talent. Namely, the Broncos added veteran tight end Evan Engram as well as rookie running back RJ Harvey and wide receiver Pat Bryant.

The potential of this team to make a huge leap in 2025 is there, and Nix is going to be the catalyst for all of it.