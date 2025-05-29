The Denver Broncos made numerous upgrades in the 2025 NFL Offseason. Which three were the biggest?

The Broncos definitely made an all-in push this offseason and clearly believe they are in a position to win-now and compete for a Super Bowl. It's truly the next logical step after their season in 2024 - competing for the AFC West and turning into a Super Bowl contender is what this team could accomplish in 2025.

And they aren't going to be able to do that without some key offseason upgrades. Which three upgrades were the biggest?

3 biggest upgrades the Denver Broncos made in the 2025 offseason

Javonte Williams to RJ Harvey

This might end up being one of the biggest upgrades for any team at any position in the NFL. Javonte Williams was simply awful for the Broncos in 2023 and 2024, averaging less than four yards per carry in both seasons. He was great in pass protection, but that was just about all he could offer the team.

With the explosive RJ Harvey in the mix, Denver's run game is probably already a lot better even with Harvey not playing in an NFL game yet. He's gotten a ton of offseason hype and is sure to have a huge role in the offense from day one.

Cody Barton to Dre Greenlaw

Cody Barton really wasn't bad for the Denver Broncos, but the team did upgrade in a big way with Dre Greenlaw, who is one of the best linebackers in the NFL when healthy. The health is a big 'if,' but if Greenlaw can stay on the field, the Broncos ILB unit is going to be among the best in the NFL.

It's not that Cody Barton is bad, it's that Dre Greenlaw is excellent.

Adam Trautman to Evan Engram

Adam Trautman is a fine TE2 who can block and catch a pass from time to time. However, moving from him to Evan Engram as the top guy in the TE room is a monumental upgrade. Engram has been a high-end receiving tight end in the NFL for years now, as he is just four receptions shy of 500 for his career.

He is also just 78 yards shy of 5,000 for his career as well. Even though Denver won't have Engram for very long, he is going to be an astounding upgrade while he is here.