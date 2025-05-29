3 moves the Broncos will wish they have made in the 2025 NFL Offseason

The Denver Broncos had a productive offseason so far, but they are going to wish they would have made these three moves, at least.

No NFL team is ever going to have a perfect offseason, so let's just get that out of the way. Overall, the Broncos seemed to address all of their needs, but I would not be shocked if the offseason they had was far away from the ideal one they had planned out initially.

In fact, the Broncos may actually end up wishing they had made these offseason moves in particular.

The Broncos are going to wish they have made some of these moves

Broncos will wish they have signed WR Brandin Cooks

A draft pick made by Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints in 2014, Brandin Cooks has been one of the more productive wide receivers in the NFL and actually signed with the Saints this offseason for $6.5 million per year. Cooks isn't an no. 1 wide receiver anymore, but he's a reliable target and would have fit in nicely with Denver. He's played for Sean Payton before and would have at least raised the floor of the WR room.

The Broncos simply have to get better production from this room in 2025, and with Brandin Cooks, they would have at least known what to expect.

Broncos will wish they have taken a TE higher in the 2025 NFL Draft

It seems like, at least in my view, that the Broncos did not think the TE position would fall how it did in the 2025 NFL Draft, as the only TE move they made during the draft was taking seventh-rounder Caleb Lohner, a former basketball player. With the sheer amount of draftable tight ends in the class, it's actually kind of ridiculous that the Broncos did not come away with one of them.

And let's be real, here - Lohner was almost undrafted for a reason, so it's simply not likely he puts it all together at the position in the NFL. Denver might be wishing they had taken a viable TE prospect last month.

Broncos will wish they had signed RB Rico Dowdle

Rico Dowdle signed with the Carolina Panthers in free agency for a deal worth less than $3 million per season The issue here is that he would have been a great fit for the Broncos, as he was a lot more productive than you think in 2024.

He began his career with the Dallas Cowboys and rushed for 1,079 yards on 4.6 yards per carry in 2024, also adding 249 receiving yards. In total, Dowdle racked up 1,328 yards and five touchdowns on offense for Dallas.

The Broncos missed the mark here - they could have added Dowdle to the backfield and still taken RJ Harvey in the 2025 NFL Draft, as their backfield would have then featured perhaps the deepest stable in the NFL. Overall, I am not sure I am alone in thinking that the Broncos should have done more at the position this offseason.