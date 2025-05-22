Bo Nix is going to make latest quarterback rankings look silly in due time

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix finished the year on a hot-streak, but it seems like there are still some doubters out there. Nix and the Broncos truly have everything it takes to make a leap in 2025. Nix got better as the season went along, and he ended the year with 34 total touchdowns, including 29 passing, four rushing, and one receiving.

Some have tried to say that Bo Nix's rookie season is apparently similar to what Mac Jones did in 2021 with the New England Patriots, but many of these people also got their evaluation of Nix flat-out wrong and are not ready to admit it yet.

The former Oregon QB is a lot closer to being the 10th-best QB in the NFL than he is the 20th, but some people just aren't ready for that conversation yet...

Bo Nix ranked 19th in PFF's quarterback rankings

Here is John Kosko of PFF and what he had to say about ranking Bo Nix 19th in his QB rankings:

"Nix had a strong rookie season, though it was somewhat overshadowed by Jayden Daniels’ historic campaign. If he can avoid the dreaded sophomore slump, the Broncos could be a serious threat in 2025. After a rocky start, including three sub-50.0 game grades in his first four outings, Nix found his footing, posting an 85.7 overall grade the rest of the way, sixth-best in the league over that span." John Kosko

It is true that Nix's rookie season was in the shadows a bit, as what Jayden Daniels did was produce the best rookie season by any QB in NFL history. However, Bo Nix still had one of the best rookie QB seasons in NFL history. It certainly did not begin that way, as Nix and the Broncos started out 0-2, and through those two games, he had zero touchdowns against four interceptions.

But he ended up throwing 29 touchdowns against just eight interceptions after that and did have to take on a large chunk of the offensive production. Bo Nix wasn't really done any favors by his playmakers at times, and this is especially true with the run game.

Overall, some people are still clearly not ready to fully buy in with Bo Nix, but with an improved group of offensive playmakers and another year being in the offense, Nix might start to skyrocket up these quarterback rankings and may make them look quite silly in due time.