The Broncos biggest offseason blessing is being completely overlooked

The Denver Broncos have made a ton of key roster moves this offseason, but one move not roster related is truly being overlooked. Fielding a competitive roster is only half the battle, as the team has to make sure they have the right coaching staff in place.

And it's clear that the Denver Broncos do have the right staff, as they have helped improve this team gradually in each of the last two seasons, and young players are developing as well. The team could be on the cusp of greatness in 2025, and the staff deserves a lot of that attention.

Well, this move made on the coaching staff may have been the biggest thing that the Broncos did this offseason, but it is being overlooked.

Zach Strief given new title as Offensive Run Game Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach

This was perhaps the biggest move that the Denver Broncos have made this offseason, as it kept Strief on the coaching staff and will also likely give him bigger responsibilities on the offensive side of the ball, which is an awesome thing. His work with the team's offensive line over the last two seasons has been nothing short of excellent.

The team's OL ranked no. 1 in both pass blocking and run blocking in 2024, according to ESPN's numbers.

With Strief likely having more influence on the run game, and also being given an assistant head coach title, we could see the offense get that much better in the 2025 NFL Season. Strief was a former New Orleans Saints draft pick and ended up starting in 94 regular season games, appearing in 158.

He spent his entire career with Sean Payton and the Saints, so he is extremely familiar with what Payton wants to do with this team, and him not only remaining with the team, but being given more responsibility, is something that is being totally overlooked.