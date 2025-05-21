Bo Nix wasting no time building key chemistry for the 2025 NFL Season

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix clearly understands that he only gets one chance to play in the NFL, and it seems like he is making the most of it. Much of being a franchise QB in the NFL is truly above the shoulders, meaning there is so much that goes into the attitude, personality, and overall devotion to improving one's craft.

The athletic ability is nice, but if their head isn't fully in it, they won't succeed. Some of the best QBs of all-time like Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, and Drew Brees did not have insanely strong arms and weren't the most mobile - but they simply knew how to prepare and outworked most people.

Well, Bo Nix has been in the NFL for about 13 months now, and it seems like he is trying to do whatever it takes to make the most out of it.

Bo Nix seems to be wasting no time

Speaking with Kay Adams at the NFL Rookie Premiere, Pat Bryant gave some cool insight on what Bo Nix is already planning with his wide receivers:

This is pretty cool, and ever since coming into the NFL, Nix has truly carried himself like a veteran. He understands the importance of chemistry and wants to make the most of the time he can build it with his playmakers ahead of the 2025 NFL Season. And given how good the Denver Broncos were in 2024, I can only imagine just how much the team wants to continue improving.

They got a taste of what winning and the playoffs were like, so they're closer than most teams to ascending to that contender status, and one big way to get there is to take the offseason seriously and to make the most of the time you have. It truly seems like Bo Nix is doing that.