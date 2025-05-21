Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix may have been way better than you think in 2024

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix was exceptional during his rookie season, and this stretch run may show us that he played better than we think. With rookie quarterbacks, it is always important to not get too hung up with stats at the beginning of the season.

And really, in general, a rookie's statistical production isn't always indicative of how good or bad they were. Stats can be misleading, but if you pull back the curtains just a bit and take a look at Bo Nix's rookie season, we can see something special.

It's clear that Nix began to put it together after those first two rocky weeks where Denver started out 0-2, but you might actually be surprised at just how prolific he was...

Bo Nix was playing out of his mind for most of the 2024 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos, across the final 13 games of the 2024 NFL Season, went 8-5. In these games, Bo Nix threw for 3,115 yards, 28 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and earned a 103.2 passer rating. He also added two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown.

Well, if Nix would have been able to keep up this 13-game production over a full 17-game season, he would have been on pace for this output:



383/561

68.3%

37 touchdowns

10 interceptions

103.2 passer rating

418 rushing yards

3 rushing touchdowns

You honestly may not believe this, but this is the pace that Bo Nix was on over the final 13 games of the regular season. It's actually insane just how good Nix was for most of the season, as he did seem like a five-year veteran out there at times.

And by the time the Denver Broncos got to the end of the 2024 NFL Season, the unit was humming, and Nix had full command of the offense. It will be interesting to see if Bo Nix can make that coveted sophmore-year leap in 2025. If so, the Broncos will be a contenders.