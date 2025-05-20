Broncos must start fast or this 2025 schedule stretch will wreck their season

The Denver Broncos will have a rougher patch on their schedule in the 2025 NFL Season, so a fast start is key. Here is their schedule for the upcoming season:



Week 1: Titans

Week 2: at Colts

Week 3: at Chargers

Week 4: Bengals (MNF)

Week 5: at Eagles

Week 6: Jets (London)

Week 7: Giants

Week 8: Cowboys

Week 9: at Texans

Week 10: Raiders (TNF)

Week 11: Chiefs

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: at Commanders (SNF)

Week 14: at Raiders

Week 15: Packers

Week 16: Jaguars

Week 17: at Chiefs (Christmas)

Week 18: Chargers (TBD)

Do the Denver Broncos need a fast start in the 2025 NFL Season?

The Broncos have three winnable games to open up the 2025 NFL Season, as they are playing the Titans at home, the Colts, and the Chargers. We saw the Broncos blowout the Colts in 2024 and also saw them play the Chargers quite close.

It really isn't all that crazy to think that this team could start out 3-0 to begin the season. And based on the rest of their games before the Week 12 bye, Denver may need that cushion, as they've got a brutal two-game stretch against the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles. Furthermore, Denver can't rule out a shaky, jet-lagged performance against the New York Giants in Week 7, the week after they come back from London.

Games against the Cowboys, Texans, Raiders, and Chiefs will also all present some challenges as well, as the NFL has a ton of parity, so even some of the shakier teams are able to do certain things at a high level. In Denver's first 11 games, winning seven of them would be ideal, and if they were able to start out 3-0, they would only have to go 4-4 over their next eight games to reach a solid 7-4 record at the bye.

But an early-season start is crucial here for the 2025 Denver Broncos, and if they have AFC West hopes, they absolutely have to come out on fire.