Trio of Broncos defenders given awesome label ahead of the 2025 NFL Season

One of the more fun labels to have is being an underrated player or team. Do the Denver Broncos have underrated players? I truly wonder what it would be like to be considered an underrated player in the NFL. It might be fun to be better than people think, but I would probably also want the proper attention.

Anyway, with the Denver Broncos breaking out in 2024, it thrusted many of their key players to now being household names in the NFL, and as we approach the 2025 NFL Season, many people are predicting the Denver Broncos to accomplish big things, which could include a division title.

On paper, their defensive may actually be the best in football, as it may not have a single weakness, and that isn't an exaggeration. Well, Denver doesn't get to this point on defense without having some stud players, both properly rated and perhaps even a bit underrated.

Do the Broncos have underrated players?

Here is Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report and his reasoning for putting Jonathon Cooper, John Franklin-Myers, and Brandon Jones on his "NFL All-Underrated Team" for the 2025 season:

"Cooper isn’t exactly an unknown commodity—after logging 8.5 sacks in 2023, the Broncos signed the 27-year-old to a four-year, $60 million contract extension. At the time, Cooper told reporters that he intended to show that he’s worth that cheddar—and then some.



Cooper lived up to that pledge, pacing the NFL’s top pass rush (in terms of sacks) with 10.5 sacks while adding 58 total tackles and a career-high 20 quarterback hits.



Cooper isn’t mentioned among the NFL’s elite edge-rushers. But if he can build on last year’s success, he will be soon.



At 289 pounds, Franklin-Myers might be considered a little undersized to play inside. But the All-Underrated Team’s defensive philosophy is all about aggression and attacking opposing quarterbacks.



There isn’t much that Brandon Jones hasn’t done in the NFL over five years, at least where his role at the back of a defense is concerned.



In his second season with the Miami Dolphins, Jones logged five sacks—the most by any defensive back in the NFL that year. But he really came into his own during his first season with the Denver Broncos in 2024.



Transitioning to more of a deep safety role, Jones set career-highs in tackles (115) and interceptions (3). He also posted a passer rating against of less than 80 for the third consecutive season." Gary Davenport

A whopping three defensive players on the Denver Broncos were named to this all-underrated team. Jonathon Cooper, Brandon Jones, and John Franklin-Myers were named here, and I have to say - this is right on the nose.

Cooper is a former seventh-round pick who has gotten better in each year of his career. Brandon Jones is the 27th highest-paid safety in the NFL, so he's not really been seen among the top names in the NFL, even though he is, and it does also seem like John Franklin-Myers has been underrated his entire career.

When you consider all of this, it would make sense why they'd be named as underrated players. Cooper and JFM both had a career-high in sacks in 2024, and Brandon Jones actually had the best year of his career last year as well.

All three players could still be right in the middle of their prime years, so there is a chance that they could all have another prolific season in 2025.