Latest 2025 Denver Broncos prediction is downright unbelievable

The Denver Broncos might be a sneaky pick to win the AFC West in the 2025 NFL Season, but some people are not hiding from that. I would not be afraid to say that the Broncos do have a better overall roster than the Kansas City Chiefs at this point.

Sure, Patrick Mahomes still exists, but the rest of KC's roster really isn't all that special, as I would give the Broncos a clear advantage along the offensive line, tight end, defensive line, and secondary. It's honestly a wash at running back, wide receiver, and even linebacker.

Anyway, the Chiefs won all of their one-score games in 2024 and constantly won by slim margins. That simply isn't something that can continue, so this could be an opening for the Broncos to swoop in and take the division back.

Are we too optimistic in thinking that they can win the division?

Broncos to win the AFC West in 2025?

Here is what Pro Football and Sports Network had to say about the Denver Broncos going 12-5 and finishing first in the AFC West for the 2025 season, earning the third seed in the AFC:

"The Chiefs have won nine straight division titles, the second-longest streak in NFL history behind the Patriots’ 11-year run from 2009-19. But according to this simulation, Kansas City’s reign of terror over the AFC West is finally over.



Don’t bury Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid too quickly, as the Chiefs still made the playoffs at 10-7. But that was good for only third in the brutal AFC West, with the Broncos beating the Chargers in Week 18 to clinch the division at 12-5. The Raiders finished last at 6-11, with a 1-5 division record dooming Pete Carroll’s crew." Sterling Xie

In these predictions, the Broncos go 4-2 in the division, 9-3 in the conference, and actually only have a +10 point differential. The prediction also rolls out the playoff format, and the Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Round.

Honestly, we are seeing more and more that people are quite high on the Denver Broncos for the 2025 NFL Season. To me, this is an obvious shift in what people were saying last offseason, as many said that Denver was going to be among the worst teams in the NFL.

They seem to be recognizing their mistakes and trying to correct course a bit. I really do not mind seeing the team being predicted to do all of this winning, but you have to wonder if a bigger target would be put on their backs when the season starts.

Only time will tell if the Broncos can snatch the division back from the Kansas City Chiefs, but some seem to think that is firmly possible.