The Denver Broncos have closed the gap against the Kansas City Chiefs and are clearly better than them at multiple things heading into 2025. When you think about it, Denver nearly swept KC in 2024, and that would have meant that the Broncos would have held a three-game win streak against the team they struggled to beat.

It could be a huge indication that the tide is turning in the AFC West, as the Broncos have closed the gap in just about everything over the past couple of seasons. In fact, it's not at all crazy to see that Denver is absolutely better than KC at a few things, at least.

3 things the Denver Broncos are clearly better at than the Chiefs

Protecting the QB

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was sacked 36 times during the 2024 NFL Season, which was the most of his career. Bo Nix took just 24 sacks, and while sacks are mainly on the QB, it was obvious just from watching that KC has offensive line struggles, and the unit honestly might be worse in 2025.

They traded Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears, likely to free up some space to extend guard Trey Smith. They may also be starting free agency addition Jaylon Moore at LT in 2025, so that projection doesn't seem to be an improvement on their 2024 situation.

Right tackle Jawaan Taylor has also been up-and-down during his time with the team.

Rushing the passer

Rushing the passer isn't all about sacks, but the Denver Broncos did have 63 sacks, 94 tackles for loss, and 142 QB hits in the 2024 NFL Season. The Chiefs had 39 sacks, 87 tackles for loss, and 112 QB hits. Overall, not only were the Broncos better than the Chiefs at rushing the passer, but they were the best pass rush in the NFL, period.

This should continue in the 2025 NFL Season. The Broncos are projected to bring back the same defensive front form 2024, so that increased chemistry and them being in another year of the Vance Joseph defensive scheme should warrant insane results.

Pass defense

In 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs allowed opposing QBs to throw for 24 touchdowns. They did have 13 interceptions but also allowed an opposing passer rating of 90.6

The Denver Broncos allowed opposing QBs to throw for 22 touchdowns. Denver intercepted 15 passes and allowed a passer rating of 86.2. The Broncos also added Talanoa Hufanga in free agency, but the Chiefs lost Justin Reid to the New Orleans Saints. Denver also has the Defensive Player of the Year in Patrick Surtain II, so by all accounts, the Broncos are and will continue to be better at defending the pass than the Chiefs.