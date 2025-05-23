There are a few former Denver Broncos players that we kind of wish were still on the team for the 2025 season, but who are they? Not every roster move that the team makes is going to be the right one, and that is simply how it works in today's NFL, as it just is not easy to build a complete roster.

Well, the Broncos have made a ton of roster moves in recent years, both big and small, so the team is used to seeing players come and go. If you ask me, though, I bet they wish these three former players were still on the team as we approach the 2025 NFL Season.

3 former Denver Broncos we wish were still on the team for 2025

Jerry Jeudy, WR

Of course, the first year that Jerry Jeudy is no longer with the Denver Broncos, he has the best season of his career. Jeudy's sharp route running is something that the Broncos WR room is missing.

And despite playing for the Cleveland Browns, Jeudy still put up big numbers, hauling in 90 catches for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns. He is also just turned 26 years old, so he's got a ton of youth on his side as well and did play in all 17 games.

The Denver Broncos WR room could ascend to a ne level if Jerry Jeudy was in it.

Josey Jewell, ILB

Josey Jewell is on the Carolina Panthers, and it would be nice to have him back on the Denver Broncos for 2025, as it would make the ILB room a bit stronger and would also raise the floor a bit. Both Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw are currently dealing with injuries, so having another reliable player in the room would be ideal.

Jewell broke out with the Denver Broncos back in 2020, amassing two sacks and 113 total tackles in 16 games. He's turned into a pretty solid player and has been in the NFL since 2018. Having Josey Jewell would be a underrated addition.

Noah Fant, TE

Noah Fant was a part of the massive package when the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, and Fant is still on the Seattle Seahawks. While the former first-round pick is not a great player, he has turned into a solid receiving tight end and would actually be a welcome addition on the Denver Broncos as yet another weapon for Bo Nix.

Fant has caught a whopping 71.6% of his targets in his NFL career, and that figure was as high as 79.4% back in 2022. In 2024, he averaged 35.7 yards per game for the Seattle Seahawks.