The Denver Broncos could use some help at wide receiver, but this proposed trade is simply ridiculous and would make the team worse. Denver has invested into their WR room in recent years, as they have drafted all of Marvin Mims Jr, Troy Franklin, Devaughn Vele, and Pat Bryant. Courtland Sutton is also likely to get another contract from the team.

Overall, while the unit is still unproven, there is a clear investment, and it's also obvious that Denver is wanting to draft and develop across their entire roster. With that being said, they have also made some trades and other free agency moves to try and build the best roster possible.

And it would make sense for Denver to beef-up their roster via trade if the right one came along, but this proposed trade would be a total disaster for the team.

Proposed trade would set the Broncos back a good bit

Here are the full details of the trade from Coby Leibowitz of Athlon Sports:





Broncos receive: WR Jameson Williams, 4th Round Pick

Lions Receive: DE John Franklin-Myers, WR Devaughn Vele, 2nd Round Pick, 6th Round Pick

Yeah, no thanks. The trade would see Denver shipping away two key players in John Franklin-Myers and Devaughn Vele. They'd also have to send away a 2nd Round pick and would only get back Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and a mid-round pick.

This would simply be too much for Denver to pay and would set the team back. Jameson Williams just turned 24 and is entering his fourth year in the NFL, all with the Lions. He's never played in a full season but did cross the 1,000-yard mark in 2024, catching 58 passes for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns.

Williams is a big-play threat but did have a torn ACL a few years ago and was also suspended in 2023 for violating the NFL's gambling policy. And when you look at the recent George Pickens trade, which ended up primarily being for a third-round pick, it would make no sense for this proposed Broncos trade to go down.

It would not be the worst thing to see Denver trade for Jameson Williams, but it should be for a lot less than what was proposed above.