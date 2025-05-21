PFF's wide receiver rankings really show how bad the Broncos have it

One position that has to show signs of life in 2025 is wide receiver, as the Denver Broncos are really lagging behind here. Now to be fair, the team has invested into the position over the last couple of seasons, as it is likely that Courtland Sutton gets an extension, and all of Marvin Mims Jr, Troy Franklin, Devaughn Vele, and Pat Bryant have been drafted since 2023.

The team hasn't totally neglected the unit, but as a whole, other players have to emerge in 2025 and beyond. Sutton himself isn't a legitimate no. 1 at the position, and while he did cross the 1,000-yard mark in 2024, the Broncos did not have a consistent second option.

But Courtland Sutton being the best wide receiver on the Denver Broncos is not a good thing, and it is evidenced right here...

The Denver Broncos must improve at WR in 2025!

Here is Trevor Sikkema of PFF and his 31st ranking for Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton:

"31. COURTLAND SUTTON, DENVER BRONCOS

Sutton has been a model of consistency for the Broncos. Since 2019, he has earned a receiving grade below 70.0 only once (69.7 in 2022), but he’s also surpassed the 80.0 mark just once (2020). With Denver’s offense expected to take a step forward in 2025, this could be Sutton’s most productive season yet." Trevor Sikkema

The one and only wide receiver on this list is Sutton, who comes in 31 on this list, and well, there are 32 wide receivers ranked here. In an ideal world, Sutton has another 1,000-yard season in 2025, and someone else emerges as a reliable target.

I think the single-most ideal scenario is Marvin Mims Jr erupts in year three and flirts with being a no. 1 target on this offense, as he has the makeup for it, but that cannot be ruled out for Devaughn Vele or Pat Bryant, either.

With all of the youth oozing from this room, there is reason to believe that they, as a whole, can be better in 2025 and improve little by little, but the Denver Broncos are missing that legitimate no. 1 target, and if the offense wants to take a leap next season, one or more players have to step up.