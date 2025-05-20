Projected extension for Courtland Sutton would be massive Broncos mistake

The Denver Broncos have a contract extension to figure out with Courtland Sutton, and this extension would be a massive mistake. There is absolutely a number that makes sense for both sides on a Sutton extension - he is a good player, but he's not a legitimate no. 1 wide receiver but does have clear value on the offense.

He and Bo Nix formed an instant connection, and that is as big of a reason as any to keep him around. In the coming weeks, there could be news that the Broncos and their long-time wide receiver have agreed to a deal, but how much would that be for?

This would be a mistake if the Denver Broncos signed Sutton to this deal

Bob Morris of Broncos on SI projected what he thinks the contract extension for Courtland Sutton might look like:

"If we use these three players as the basis for a new contract for Sutton, a four-year, $98M contract would make sense. That averages $24.5M per year. The Broncos could offer $52M in full guarantees, which would surpass Ridley's full guarantees.



If Sutton were extended prior to the start of the 2025 season, he could get a signing bonus that would give him additional money beyond the $14M he's already due this season.



The Broncos could then structure the contract so he has all money in 2026 fully guaranteed, and possibly a portion of his 2027 salary fully guaranteed. However, the Broncos wouldn't want to guarantee too much because they would want to have a way to get out of the deal in 2027 without too much pain." Bob Morrisr

The three players in question that Morris uses as reference and their contracts are below:



Michael Pittman Jr - three years, $68 million



Calvin Ridley - four years, $92 million



Nico Collins - three years, $72.75 million

With these in mind, Morris predicts a four-year, $98 million contract for Courtland Sutton. In my opinion, this would be a drastic and embarrassing overpay. Heck, if this is how much Sutton is going to cost, the Broncos would be best putting that money toward extending both Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers.

It is reasonable to think that a Nik Bonitto extension is in the works, but it's unclear if the team plans on extending Allen and Franklin-Myers. I understand why the Broncos would extend Sutton, but there has to be a point in time where they simply say no, and if an extension is needing to approach $100 million, the Broncos have to walk away.

Let's hope that the team does not pony up this much money for Courtland Sutton, who has just two career 1,000-yard seasons and is not a no. 1 wide receiver.