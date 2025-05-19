There are many reasons to be optimistic about the Denver Broncos, but there are also some reasons to worry as well. I was optimistic about this team last year and thought they would win nine games but miss the playoffs. Somehow, they exceeded even my expectations.

It's easy to have on the orange and blue glasses and be optimistic about the coming season, but there is always room for the worst-case scenarios to rear their ugly heads. This is the last thing that we want, but it's possible until it does not happen.

Let's dive into three reasons to be worried about the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season.

3 reasons to be worried about the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL season

What if Bo Nix does not get better?

What if... Bo Nix hit his NFL ceiling in the 2024 NFL Season? Many people did say that the QB was close to being NFL-ready and may have maxed himself out as a player. If Nix isn't capable of playing much better than what we saw from him in 2024, the Broncos may not be able to elevate to the contender status that we'd like them to reach in 2025 and beyond.

What if the additions on offense weren't enough?

The team's big offensive additions were Evan Engram, RJ Harvey, and Pat Bryant. Well, what if those players don't play the way the team hopes? There is always a chance that Engram struggles to get on the field, Harvey is a slow learner, and Bryant is simply not cut-out to be an NFL wide receiver.

Part of me thinks that the Broncos won't gave to worry about any of these issues, but there is a non-zero chance that it can happen. Let's hope that the team's offensive additions will be enough to push this unit forward.

Injuries

This goes for every single team in the NFL, so the Denver Broncos are not any different here. This team has been among the healthiest in the NFL since Sean Payton's tenure began, but that could all change in the blink of an eye. In the recent years before Payton arrived in Denver, the team was dealing with a ton of injuries.

No one wants to see this, but the wrong player going down can really shut the door on this season for the team.