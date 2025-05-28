Broncos may have 2 of the NFL's most important players for the 2025 season

The Denver Broncos could end up in legitimate contention in the 2025 NFL Season, but they won't get there without some key contributions.

The Broncos have a ton of good players, and no NFL team gets to where Denver is without having good and great players. Sean Payton and George Payton have done quite the job with this roster, and they have made some solid draft picks and free agency moves.

Well, are both of their first-round picks also the most important players on the roster for 2025?

Are these two of the NFL's most important players in the 2025 season?

Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports wrote an article highlighting the 100 most important players in the NFL ahead of the 2025 season, and two Denver Broncos studs ended up making the list:

"84. Things are set up for the Broncos to make another push after arriving ahead of schedule next year, and Year 2 of Bo Nix is crucial. Nix exceeded nearly all expectations as a rookie, and limiting turnovers (12 interceptions last year) is a major focus.



85. There's a very real possibility Denver has the best defense in the NFL, led by Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II, who essentially takes away half of the field. Can rookie first-round pick Jahdae Barron take away the other half?" Zachary Pereles

It's no shock that Bo Nix was named one of the most important players on the Broncos, but Jahdae Barron being given that title as well is a bit confusing. If you asked me, someone like RJ Harvey or Dre Greenlaw should be see as the other crucial player on the Broncos, as both of those players were brought in to fill a weakness and make it a strength.

Denver is nearly a complete team, as we saw in 2024, so the players brought it to make the roster complete should be more important. Furthermore, as it stands right now, Riley Moss is the other outside CB next to Patrick Surtain II - Barron should be the team's starting slot CB with the ability to play all over the secondary.

What do you think; who are the two most important players on the Denver Broncos roster ahead of the 2025 NFL Season?