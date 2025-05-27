These Denver Broncos players will truly make or break the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos have a few players on either side of the ball who may truly make or break their season in 2025.

No one is going to dispute the first player on this list, but there are two more who simply need to show up in a big way if this team wants to succeed and take the next step in 2025. Denver is entering what could be one of the most important years in franchise history, and I am sure they will feel the pressure.

Much of their succeed in 2025 is going to hinge on these three players.

These Broncos players are under a ton of pressure...

Bo Nix, QB

Let's get the most obvious player out of the way - Bo Nix is going to truly make or break the 2025 NFL Season. If he makes a year two leap, it's likely that the Broncos are on their way to contention, but if he remains the same or even regresses, Denver would probably struggle to secure a Wild Card spot.

Bo Nix being a key player in 2025 is an objective fact.

RJ Harvey, RB

RJ Harvey was taken in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and is likely going to be entrusted with the RB1 duties, and through two years of the Sean Payton era, the team's run game has been missing consistency and an actual RB1.

Harvey being able to hit the ground running and infusing this run game with the spark necessary to improve would improve the entire team, frankly. If he was the wrong pick or a slow learner, Denver is going to have the same issues on the ground that they have had for multiple years now.

Establishing the run is the first thing an NFL team does when they take the field on offense for the first time in a game.

Dre Greenlaw, ILB

As it stands now, the Broncos ILB room is probably the weakest and shakiest on the roster. Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton are both currently dealing with injuries, and if this unit again sees players missing time in 2025, or at least significant time, the entire defense is going to suffer. We did see that a bit in 2024, as the inside linebackers patrol the middle of the defense and honestly set the tone for the rest of the unit.

Dre Greenlaw is one of the hardest-hitting and physical linebackers in the NFL. He's known for being that culture-setter in the locker room and honestly plays the game with his hair on fire. However, Greenlaw has also struggled with injuries in recent years, so if this is one of those seasons where he's not consistently on the field, the Broncos are going to be in big trouble.