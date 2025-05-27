5 Denver Broncos players on shaky ground as 2025 OTAs begin

The Denver Broncos begin OTAs on Tuesday. Which players are on shaky ground as the offseason ramps up a bit?

The Broncos still might not be done tweaking their roster ahead of 2025, and with OTAs beginning, the bulk of the offseason will soon follow. There are also still some decent free agents out there who could come in and potentially replace current Broncos on the roster.

There will absolutely be some roster movement between now and 2025. Let's highlight five current players who are on shaky ground as OTAs begin.

These Broncos players might be on shaky ground

Jaleel McLaughlin, RB

Jaleel McLaughlin has not truly separated himself in the RB room as a dynamic playmaker. He is a dual-threat player, but he's got his limitations, and with RJ Harvey now in the mix, the Broncos might have to rework their RB room a bit for 2025.

Both Blake Watson and Tyler Badie are also in the RB room, and since we have kind of seen McLaughlin hit a ceiling in the NFL, it is worth wondering if he is on the roster bubble. The RB carries are likely going to be given to Harvey and Estime, and those two could honestly represent nearly 100% of the carries, but Denver will still need a third back.

Given that Watson and Badie may have a higher ceiling and could simply prove that this offseason given McLaughlin's limitations, he could be on his way out.

Troy Franklin, WR

With the additions of Pat Bryant and Trent Sherfield this offseason, are we sure that Troy Franklin's roster spot is safe? Sure, Franklin had his moments in 2024, but it's clear that he just was not separating consistently and did have some serious ball-tracking issues.

Depending on how some of the other wide receivers perform this offseason and as OTAs begin, Franklin could be on the inside looking out, and Sean Payton isn't one to keep a bunch of wide receivers on the roster, either.

Damarri Mathis, CB

Damarri Mathis is entering the final year of his rookie deal and has been a backup over the last two NFL seasons. The Broncos have also recently drafted both Jahdae Barron and Kris Abrams-Draine, and with both of those players being on their rookie contracts and perhaps simply being better players, Mathis may have an uphill battle to make the roster.

I could see Denver trying to swing a pick-swap type of trade with Mathis instead of cutting him outright.

PJ Locke III, SAF

Given that the Denver Broncos can still save some money on their 2025 cap figure by cutting PJ Locke III, this has to be on the table until it isn't. Denver signed safety Sam Franklin in free agency and also brought along Talanoa Hufanga to take Locke's spot in the lineup.

Denver does have three notable contracts at safety with Locke, Hufanga, and Brandon Jones, so I am not sure Locke's roster spot is as safe as we would like to believe at the moment.

Alex Singleton, ILB

Alex Singleton is coming off of a torn ACL, and while most assume that he'll be inserted back into the lineup, I am wondering if Drew Sanders could push Singleton for that starting job. Furthermore, linebackers like CJ Mosely and Ja'Whaun Bentley are still on the market and are simply better than Singleton.

I just refuse to believe that the team's ILB room at the moment is going to remain the same heading into the 2025 NFL Season. Alex Singleton, at least in my opinion, is not a lock for the roster as OTAs begin.