Projected Denver Broncos starting lineup as OTAs begin for 2025 season

The Denver Broncos embark on their OTA program beginning on Tuesday. Let's dive into their projected starting lineup. Denver will have some new faces in their starting lineup for the 2025 NFL Season, which is a good thing, as their starting lineup from 2024 did have some clear holes.

And don't look now, but this roster is truly among the best in the NFL, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Denver is strong where it matters most in today's NFL and should have more success than they did in 2024.

Let's look at their projected starting lineup as OTAs begin.

Broncos starting lineup as OTAs begin

Offense

Quarterback: Bo Nix

Running Back: RJ Harvey

Wide Receiver: Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Devaughn Vele

Tight End: Evan Engram



Offensive Line: Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey

The Denver Broncos starting offense should see a couple of notable changes, as RJ Harvey is likely the RB1 of this team, and Evan Engram was signed in free agency to give the team a boost at tight end. If some young players take a leap like Marvin Mims Jr and Audric Estime, the Broncos offense may not only be very good, but could be quite deep as well.

The biggest thing here is the offensive line likely remaining the same as it was in 2024, which is huge for the chemistry of the unit.

Defense

Defensive Line: Zach Allen, DJ Jones, John Franklin-Myers

Outside Linebackers: Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper

Inside Linebackers: Dre Greenlaw, Alex Singleton

Secondary: Talanoa Hufanga, Brandon Jones, Riley Moss, Patrick Surtain

The three big additions for Denver on defense were Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Jahdae Barron. The starting defense above is who we'd likely see in a base 3-4 defense, but with NFL teams trotting out five and even six defensive backs at times, that is when we would see Barron and even Ja'Quan McMilian.

The defense should return nine starters from 2024, which is another good and positive turnover overall.

Special Teams

Kicker: Wil Lutz

Punter: Jeremy Crawshaw

Long-Snapper: Mitchell Fraboni

The main change on special teams is the Broncos moving on from Riley Dixon and drafting Jeremy Crawshaw from Florida. Dixon was largely average, and the team definitely needed to get more production from their punter.