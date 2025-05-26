The move Broncos fans are begging for before OTAs is just sitting there

The Denver Broncos are set to begin OTAs on Tuesday with the veterans finally joining the rookies on the field and giving us our first look at the team that's been assembled to hopefully make a deeper run in the AFC in 2025. One of the biggest areas in question on the roster is the wide receiver position, where the Broncos seemingly have a variety of young players they really believe in.

And there is nothing wrong with that at all.

Fans have been eager to see what the team would do to upgrade the offensive skill positions this offseason, and frankly, many fans have been underwhelmed. After signing Evan Engram in free agency, the Broncos went with a couple of sleepers on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft in running back RJ Harvey and wide receiver Pat Bryant. The arrival of those two guys has not prevented many fans in Broncos Country from still wanting a veteran receiver added to the mix.

Although nothing is unanimous in Broncos Country these days, a move that some fans have been calling for all offseason is still sitting there for the taking with OTAs set to get underway.

Broncos could still add WR Keenan Allen to the mix for 2025 season

If Chargers fans can talk about possibly adding Von Miller to their pass rush, then Keenan Allen joining the Denver Broncos would be fair game as well. Allen played last year for the Chicago Bears and actually ended up playing pretty well for them, catching 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns.

Allen is a veteran at the position and a tremendous team player. He's known for his route running abilities and strong hands, and could really benefit this young group of Denver receivers almost in a player-coach kind of role.

The Broncos have sniffed around a number of veteran receivers over the last handful of years including Adam Thielen, Allen Lazard, Stefon Diggs, and they drew interest from Cooper Kupp as well as Deebo Samuel.

Regardless of the team's belief in the young players on the roster, they've at least given some serious thought to adding veterans at the position, and Keenan Allen is still sitting there in free agency. And he could be an asset to this roster.

The Broncos signed Trent Sherfield in NFL free agency, but he shouldn't be considered a lock for the roster at this point. The Broncos signed and drafted number of other players who can contribute heavily on special teams, so Sherfield's role isn't guaranteed there. A player like Allen would give the Broncos a valuable veteran weapon to rotate in and someone who can help this team in a major problem area from last year: Converting on third downs and extending drives. The Broncos were one of the worst three-and-out teams in the league and they struggled with a few things specifically:

Dropped passes

Not getting enough depth on routes

Inability to beat man coverage

These are all areas where Allen can not only help the team himself, but potentially give pointers to the young guys to help them be better in the future as well.

If the price is right, this is a veteran addition that would be great for the Broncos for the 2025 season and doesn't have to negatively affect the young players the team wants to get involved, either.