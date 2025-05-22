Broncos most fascinating wild card player at every position on offense

Around this time of year, every NFL fan base is getting excited about hypothetical scenarios for their favorite team and dreaming about breakout players all over the roster. The Denver Broncos have a pretty loaded 90-man roster with a fun combination of veteran talent and young players stepping up the last couple of seasons, but they've also got some interesting "wild card" types of players on both sides of the ball.

The Broncos' offense had a number of young guys break through for the team last year and there are plenty more waiting in the wings this coming season. While everyone has their ideas of who is going to break out this coming year, which players could be some under-the-radar names to watch at each position?

Under-the-radar players for the entire Broncos offense in 2025

Quarterback: Sam Ehlinger

There's really nobody else to bring up at the quarterback position for the Broncos since Bo Nix is the unquestioned starter this offseason and Jarrett Stidham's role as QB2 is already well-defined. There should be a lively debate as the offseason rolls along about the validity of keeping three quarterbacks on the roster going forward.

The Broncos kept three quarterbacks last year, but that was more due to the fact that they were buying the talent of former 2nd overall pick Zach Wilson and trying to help him develop. And that turned into a nice compensatory draft pick for the team next year.

Sam Ehlinger is going to have to prove his worth in ways we can't all see since we're not in the quarterback room. If he is an asset in that room, the Broncos will find a way to keep him on board. His preseason looms large for his roster chances.

Running back: Blake Watson

There are few things I'm "sure" of when it comes to the Denver Broncos running back position. As much as we can be sure of anything, we should be able to bank on RJ Harvey and Audric Estimé being roster locks for 2025. But who are we expecting to make an impact beyond those guys?

Jaleel McLaughlin saw his role increase significantly in 2024 after a surprise rookie year, but his efficiency and effectiveness per touch weren't anywhere near what they needed to be. The door is cracked open for someone like 2024 UDFA Blake Watson to kick the door down.

A former wide receiver at Old Dominion turned stud running back at Memphis, Watson was one of the top prizes of Denver's 2024 UDFA class. He got some limited action in his rookie year but has the type of speed and elusiveness to not only be a factor at running back but on special teams as well, maybe even as the team's second kickoff returner.

Wide receiver: AT Perry

The Broncos seem to have a pretty clear pecking order at wide receiver at this point in time. Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and special teams ace Trent Sherfield almost feel like a lock for the roster.

So, either AT Perry is beating one of those guys out for a spot or he'll force the Broncos to keep seven receivers on the 53-man roster. The former might be more likely than the latter but Perry has more NFL production than most guys fighting for a job.

He caught four touchdown passes as a rookie for the Saints in 2023 and has an elite combination of size and speed. He could force his way onto the team and perhaps even surprisingly push someone else out.

Tight end: Caleb Lohner

There's really no surprise here. Caleb Lohner is a former basketball player with the size and athletic traits to be one of the most interesting players on the team in 2025.

He caught just four passes in less than 60 snaps at Utah, but all four went for touchdowns. He caught a fifth pass for a two-point conversion and also blocked a kick. The way the Broncos talk about Lohner, I get the impression that they are going to be willing to spend a 53-man roster spot on him even if it means he's drafted and stashed all year.

But I would not be shocked if he gets onto the field, especially to try and block some kicks or be a weapon/decoy in the red zone.

Offensive line: Nick Gargiulo

The Broncos have Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth returning as players who started for the team at center last year. And yet, I still can't shake the feeling that there might be a chance for someone like Nick Gargiulo to come in and steal that job.

Wattenberg was fine last year but floated way too many snaps to Bo Nix when the team was in shotgun. Not to mention, the running game wasn't nearly as effective when Wattenberg was out there as when Forsyth was on the field. But the pass protection wasn't as good with Forsyth out there either.

Could Gargiulo be an underrated breakout player for the Broncos on the offensive line in 2025?