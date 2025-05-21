Insane statistic shows just how good the Broncos pass rush was in 2024

The Denver Broncos led the NFL in sacks in the 2024 NFL Season, but this statistic shows just how good that unit was. With 63 sacks, 94 tackles for loss, and 142 QB hits in 2024, the Denver Broncos had two seasons worth of pass rush production in one year.

It was a historically good year for the defense, as 63 sacks is the franchise record, and across the entire NFL, their sack total was nine more than the next team; the Baltimore Ravens had 54 sacks last season. The Broncos, Ravens, and Dallas Cowboys were the only teams with at least 50 sacks.

Well, the Broncos defense could be even better in 2025, as they shored up some weak spots by signing Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga in free agency. These two should help the run defense and could also end up helping out the pass rush as well.

And when you see this statistic, the team's pass rush in 2024 gets that much better...

The Denver Broncos had two top-5 sack duos in 2024

Yes, the Broncos had two separate top-5 sack duos in the NFL in 2024:

Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper combined for 24 sacks, which was the most of any duo in the league, but Bonitto also combined with Zach Allen's 8.5 sacks for 22 as a duo. The one thing to keep in mind here is that both Bonitto and Allen are entering the last year of their deals, and with Courtland Sutton needing a new deal and the team already having paid Jonathon Cooper and DJ Jones, some have wondered if one of Allen or Bonitto will not be with the team after 2025.

If you ask for my opinion, I would say that Denver needs to find a way to pay all of Allen, Bonitto, and John Franklin-Myers. This defensive front is too good to not keep around for another couple of seasons, and it was the straw that stirred the Denver Broncos defensive drink in the 2024 NFL Season.