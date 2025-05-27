Broncos urged to make insanely obvious offseason move before 2025 season

The Denver Broncos still have a few more moves to make before the start of the 2025 NFL Season, but what is the biggest remaining move to make?

Denver has a ton of good players on their roster and could, in theory, sign several players to new contracts. They probably aren't going to pay everyone, as it just does not work like that in the NFL, but they should prioritize a couple of contract extensions before the start of the 2025 NFL Season.

The Broncos must ensure that some of their key players are taken care off, and the team was recently urged to make this move before the start of the season...

Broncos urged to extend OLB Nik Bonitto

Here is Moe Moton of Bleacher Report and his argument for why the Denver Broncos need to extend Nik Bonitto:

"Bonitto is one of the league's most underrated pass-rushers. He has increased his sack total every year since his 2022 rookie campaign. Bonitto isn't on the same tier as star pass-rushers Micah Parsons, T.J. Watt and Aidan Hutchinson, who could soon sign megadeals. Yet, according to The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson, the Pro Bowl pass-rusher could command more than $20 million annually on a new deal.



With Bonitto coming off a 13.5-sack campaign, Denver should look to pay him this offseason because he can significantly increase his contract demands with another Pro Bowl year."

If the team did only hand out one more contract extension before the start of the 2025 NFL Season, it should be for Nik Bonitto, as he turned into the Broncos best pass rusher in 2024 and also an elite rusher across the entire league. Bonitto did get a lot of DPOY hype for about a month's time during 2024, as his two defensive touchdowns were just something special.

But he also added 16 tackles for loss and 24 QB hits, which are sensational numbers. Bonitto is still in his mid-20s, so he's got his prime years ahead of him, and it would be quite disappointing if the Broncos did not extend their best pass rusher soon, as they have recently paid all of DJ Jones and Jonathon Cooper.

Bonitto should be the next player on the Broncos roster who receives a contract extension, period. Other players who could potentially receive deals would be Courtland Sutton, John Franklin-Myers, and Zach Allen.