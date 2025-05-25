The Denver Broncos roster is quite good, but it's far from perfect, as they should proceed with caution with these three positions for the 2025 season. George Paton and Sean Payton have done quite a good job with this roster over the last three offseasons.

In fact, this might just be a top-10 roster in the NFL, and part of that talent was put on display in 2024. Teams don't just win 10 games without having stellar coaching and a very good roster, but with how many players makeup an NFL roster, there are bound to be some positions that will always need more love.

Denver should proceed with caution and keep an eye on these positions for the 2025 season.

Broncos must proceed with caution with these positions for the 2025 season

Wide Receiver

The Denver Broncos did take WR Pat Bryant in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but the team does not have a clear-cut no. 1 wide receiver, and they also might not have a clear second option behind Courtland Sutton. All of Bryant, Marvin Mims Jr, and Devaughn Vele could contribute in a big way in 2025, but there is just so much uncertainty with this unit overall.

And all of that uncertainty could make for an inconsistent performance from the room as a whole. Denver may need to keep an eye on this position in the event that it needs a boost during the 2025 season.

Inside Linebacker

Both Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw are currently recovering from injuries, so not only is this unit a bit banged-up right now, but it is also the weakest on the roster, as there isn't a prove linebacker behind either of them, as Justin Strnad is obviously just a backup, and Drew Sanders is unproven.

There are some free agents at the position left on the market, so it really would be a wise idea for Denver to add some talent to this position now, as it's already on shaky ground.

Tight End

I am fully convinced that the Denver Broncos did not expect the tight end position to fall like it did in the 2025 NFL Draft. Many of the top names were off the board when the team was picking, as the only move they made at this position in the draft was a seventh-round dart throw on Caleb Lohner, a basketball player.

The signing of Evan Engram helps, but Engram, as we know, is not a legitimate, in-line tight end and is only a short-term option. Denver could still stand to add at this position at some point in 2025, as they would be wise to try and lay more of a long-term groundwork here.