The time is now for the Denver Broncos to make a major offensive trade

The Denver Broncos are in a perfect position to pull-off a major offensive trade ahead of the 2025 NFL Season. When you look at this roster, you won't find many holes on either side of the ball, but I am not alone in thinking that the Broncos perhaps could have done a bit more on the offensive side of the ball.

They did add players at running back, tight end, and wide receiver, but it does feel like one more move could be had. And with this team now firmly being in a win-now window with Bo Nix, they've got every single reason under the sun to make a major move on offense.

Defensively, the biggest question mark is linebacker, but there are actually still some quality free agent linebackers remaining, so it seems easier to fill that hole than a potential addition on offense.

The Denver Broncos should try to swing for the fences

Why not keep adding playmakers? Running backs like Travis Etienne, Breece Hall, Tyler Allgeier, and even Kennth Walker could make sense. The team could use a solid veteran presence in this room. Heck, what about Mark Andrews? It seems like Andrews' roster spot with the Baltimore Ravens for 2025 is still up in the air, and Andrews is a complete tight end and could make the offense that much better.

Jameson Williams is a wide receiver on the Detroit Lions who has popped up in trade talks here and there as well. Could Denver explore that avenue? However you slice it, the Denver Broncos have every single reason to pick up the phone and call up some other teams to try and add another player to their offense.

Year two of the Bo Nix era is incredibly important, and not fielding the best roster possible would be malpractice if you ask me. Denver should not shy away from making a trade.