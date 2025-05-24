Denver Broncos top 3 players for unlikely 2025 Super Bowl push revealed

The Denver Broncos will need many things to go right if they hope to make a Super Bowl push in the 2025 NFL Season. Part of what has to also be present is a ton of good players, and a few great players as well. It does seem like Denver has most of this down, as they've got quite the roster and a ton of depth at key positions on the offense.

Some might not be ready to suggest that the Broncos could actually make a Super Bowl push in the 2025 NFL Season, but folks also did not think they'd win 10 games and make the playoffs. Well, if Denver hopes to make a Super Bowl push, or at least a deep playoff run, they may need some key help from these three players over others...

The core trio for the Denver Broncos to make a Super Bowl push?

Trevor Sikkema of PFF identified the Denver Broncos three best players ahead of the 2025 NFL Season:

"DENVER BRONCOS

CB PATRICK SURTAIN

OG QUINN MEINERZ

WR COURTLAND SUTTON

Surtain earned PFF’s Best Coverage Defender Award in 2024 with an 87.4 coverage grade while allowing just 0.53 yards per coverage snap. Meinerz posted a 0.51 WAR in 2024, third-best among all guards, on the strength of an 87.5 run-blocking grade. Sutton followed with a 0.44 WAR and a 77.0 receiving grade, placing him among the top 20 wideouts league-wide." Trevor Sikkema

They identified Patrick Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz, and Courtland Sutton as the team's best three players for 2025. PFF grading has always been a bit questionable at best, but two of these players are correct, as I am not sure Sutton is the third-best and someone who needs to be a key performer for Denver to make a Super Bowl run.

Zach Allen, the Broncos stud defensive end, is absolutely someone who deserves to be thought of as a top player on the Broncos, and creating pressure at the quarterback is one of the most important things for a winning NFL team to do.

Another thing to note here is that if Denver does plan on making a Super Bowl run, they'd need QB Bo Nix to play his tail off and emerge as their best, or one of their best players. What do you think; who are the three best players on the 2025 Denver Broncos?