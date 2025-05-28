Broncos might be a part of the NFL's best division for the 2025 season

The Denver Broncos might find themselves in the best division in the NFL ahead of the 2025 season. Denver shocked the NFL, finishing with 10 wins and making the playoffs, which were both firsts since the 2015 season.

The Broncs shocking ascension ended up being a huge reason why the AFC West turned into one of the best divisions in football, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers also finished with double-digit wins and earned a spot in the postseason.

Well, with the various upgrades that each team made, even the Las Vegas Raiders, is the AFC West now the best division in the NFL ahead of the 2025 season?

Is the AFC West the best division in the NFL?

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report ranked the AFC West as the best division in the NFL ahead of 2025. Here is part of what he had to say:

"The AFC West's top teams have more continuity than the NFC North's premier squads, which makes it more likely that the division features three playoff teams in consecutive years.



The Denver Broncos added three playmakers to strengthen the supporting cast around second-year quarterback Bo Nix. They signed tight end Evan Engram and drafted RJ Harvey, whom they want to feature in the passing game, and Pat Bryant. Head coach Sean Payton told reporters that Bryant resembles two-time All-Pro wideout Michael Thomas." Moe Moton

It's not going to be easy for the Broncos to again win double-digit games, and it's going to be even harder for them to win the division, which some have predicted them to do. What we can say is that the team does have the best defense in the AFC West and could potentially have the second-best QB in the division as well.

The Broncos went 3-3 in the AFC West in 2024, sweeping the Raiders but being swept by the Chargers and splitting their series with the Kansas City Chiefs. A potential division title in 2025 would surely force Denver to win at least four of their six divisional games, but it's possible.

All of the Broncos, Chargers, and Chiefs have solid arguments that they can win the division in 2025, and the Raiders themselves have even improved a bit. We could see a scenario where all four teams have winning records, with each AFC West showdown being a close game.

Is the AFC West indeed the best division in the NFL?