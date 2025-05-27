Denver Broncos rookie RB projected to have productive 1,000-yard season

The Denver Broncos took RB RJ Harvey in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. How will he produce in his rookie season? The Broncos really need Harvey to put up some nice numbers in 2025, as the team's run game may truly hinge on him.

Denver did not re-sign Javonte Williams, as he ended up with the Dallas Cowboys. With how deep the RB class was, though, many of us expected Denver to do a bit more at the position. Well, with the room how it is right now, it's likely that we see Harvey and Audric Estime getting perhaps well over 90% of the carries in 2025.

But most of are us are primarily interested in what kind of numbers Harvey will put up in his rookie season. Well, one prediction indicates he'll have quite the season in 2025.

RJ Harvey hitting 1,000 yards in his rookie season?

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report outlined what he thinks RJ Harvey will do for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season:

"Payton already confirmed that Harvey will be playing on third downs, but it’s hard to see the underwhelming combination of Jaleel McLaughlin (who posted 495 yards on 113 carries last year) and Audric Estime (310 yards on 76 carries) blocking the rookie from earning touches on early downs too.



2025 Projection: 197 carries, 882 yards, 3 TDs; 55 receptions, 370 yards, 3 TDs" Alex Kay

While Harvey does not hit the 1,000-yard mark on the ground, he will eclipse it with rushing and receiving yards. Harvey is predicted to accumulate 1,252 yards on offense with six total touchdowns, and if that's what Denver got from their rookie back, it would honestly be a solid success.

Now yes, running backs can often find immediate success in the NFL, so some Broncos fans may want to see RJ Harvey hitting the 1,000-yard mark on the ground, especially with how good the team's OL is, but what if Estime adds 700 or 800 yards himself?

And you also can't forget about what Bo Nix can do with his legs and what the Broncos could get from whoever their RB3 would be in the 2025 NFL Season. I think when you break all of that down, this prediction from RJ Harvey would make for a successful season.