Broncos key offensive player given stellar ranking ahead of 2025 season

The Denver Broncos definitely made some key moves in the offseason. Did they end up signing one of the league's best tight ends? The Jacksonville Jaguars cutting Evan Engram earlier this offseason was definitely a shocking move, as he was obviously still under contract with them.

The Broncos swooped right in and signed him, and as an added bonus, they 'won' the free agency battle over the LA Chargers, who also had interest in his services. Well, Engram has been a high-end receiving tight end for his entire career.

He finally gives the Broncos some necessary stability at a key position. But just how good is Engram when you consider the top 32 tight ends in the entire NFL?

Evan Engram ranked 11th among all tight ends, according to PFF

John Kosko of PFF rolled out their tight end rankings for 2025, and Evan Engram came in 11th:

"Engram missed multiple games due to injury in 2024, and the Jaguars as a whole disappointed, resulting in roster and coaching changes. But Engram is just one season removed from a monster 114-reception 2023 campaign in which he earned a 73.2 PFF receiving grade. He now gets paired with one of the best play-callers of the 21st century in Sean Payton." John Kosko

This is a great ranking for Engram, who has averaged 78 receptions per-17 game season across his NFL career, and is is also four receptions and 78 yards away from 500 receptions and 5,000 yards in his NFL career. And on a side note, there are only 20 tight ends in the history of the NFL who have achieved this feat, so Engram is likely to be the 21st in Week 1 or 2 of the 2025 NFL Season.

The Broncos may only have Evan Engram for a couple of seasons, but this was a key addition for the team, as he is an elite receiving tight end and someone who is among the best at what he does in the NFL. Bo Nix should form an instant connection with Engram, as Sean Payton is also calling the plays and has missed someone on the offense with the skillset of Engram's.

I would not at all be surprised if Engram even flirted with 1,000 yards in the 2025 season. That would be the first 1,000-yard season of his career and a rare one from a tight end.