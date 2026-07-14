Sean Payton has a better problem than usual waiting for him at training camp

The Denver Broncos really don't have anything stopping them on their end from winning the Super Bowl this year. Just three short seasons ago, head coach Sean Payton was preparing for his first training camp with the Broncos, the year after the team had gone a dysfunctional 5-12 in the regular season.

This team is now on the cusp of a Super Bowl run, and that could have happened in 2025 had Bo Nix not suffered a tragic broken ankle. With the regular season here in 2026 rapidly approaching, though, this current Broncos team wants to put the 2025 season behind them and strive for the ultimate goal this year.

That was also evidenced in the team's offseason moves. After a quiet start to the offseason, the Jaylen Waddle trade and what appears to be a productive 2026 NFL Draft class really sprung things open. And with training camp rapidly approaching, the Broncos suddenly find themselves with a 'good' problem.

The Denver Broncos suddenly have a lot of mouths to feed on offense with training camp looming

The main issues with the Broncos offense the past few seasons have centered around drops from the pass-catchers and the run game. According to Pro Football Reference, Denver's pass-catchers registered 32 drops in 2024 and 43 drops in 2025. Furthermore, the team's leading tight end in 2024 was Adam Trautman with just 188 yards, and Evan Engram with just 461 yards in 2025.

Denver hasn't had a running back eclipse 1,000 yards since Phillip Lindsay in 2019. Even in that season, he had just 1,011 yards. All in all, the offense has been underperforming for years now, but this offseason would indicate a change in that (hopefully), as the Broncos were able to make a ton of notable roster moves to fix this unit:



-Re-signing RB J.K. Dobbins

-Drafted RB Jonah Coleman

-Trade for WR Jaylen Waddle

-Drafted TEs Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley

Essentially, the Broncos added four brand-new faces to the mix and also brought Dobbins back on a two-year deal, giving the team multiple options at each position on offense. Suddenly, Denver might be in a situation where there are too many mouths to feed.

Sure, that might be the optimistic view of things, but it's also possible that the Broncos open up the 2026 season with the deepest, and perhaps one of the most talented supporting casts on offense in the NFL, creating a good problem for Payton and Davis Webb, the architects of the Broncos offense.

The huge advantage here is just that - defenses may not have enough players to cover all of the viable options that Denver has, but it may not be possible for the Broncos to get the most out of the options they have.

The running back trio could end up being the best example of this, While all of Dobbins, Coleman, and RJ Harvey have slightly different skill sets, are there really enough carries/reps to go around, especially with the passing weapons the team has?

This is absolutely the definition of a good problem to have, and as training camp approaches, the main storyline could end up being the sheer amount of competent weapons on this roster.