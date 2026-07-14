Latest Broncos' trade proposals would weaken the roster at the wrong time

It's taken years of making the right roster moves for this team to get where they are now, and as I have mentioned multiple times this offseason, one downside here is that the Denver Broncos won't be able to continue keeping everyone.

John Franklin-Myers' departure in free agency a few months ago is a perfect example of this, and while we are still a long ways away, the Broncos 2027 free agency group could be a handful, as there are a ton of key players slated to hit the open market.

The Broncos surely understand that they won't be able to re-sign everyone, and one way to get ahead of that reality is to trade players to recoup something before they leave for free. Some recent trade proposals, though, would weaken the roster at the wrong time.

Denver Broncos should stay away from these trade proposals

In Bleacher Report, Moe Moton rolled out one trade that every NFL team should make, and the Broncos were able to see two players of note appear in this exercise:



"Denver Broncos: Trade CB Riley Moss for 2027 Day 2 pick



This seems like a questionable move, but Denver selected Jahdae Barron in the first round of the 2025 draft. If the Broncos don't intend to sign Moss to an extension in a contract year, they should trade him at peak value and elevate Barron on the depth chart before Week 1.



In 2025, Moss started in all 17 games, tying Carolina Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson for a league-leading 19 pass breakups. On the trade block, he could draw interest from multiple suitors in need of a starter on the boundary.



Atlanta Falcons: Trade a late 2027 pick for WR Marvin Mims Jr.



The Falcons don't have a clear-cut No. 2 receiver. Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus and rookie third-rounder Zachariah Branch will compete for targets behind lead wideout Drake London.



Atlanta can fill that role with outside help from a receiver who's buried on the Broncos' depth chart. Denver acquired Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins. Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin have a strong rapport with quarterback Bo Nix. The coaching staff could look to further develop second-year wideout Pat Bryant.



Mims knows this year could be his last in Denver. Atlanta can speed up the process and acquire him to address a glaring roster need."

The Broncos trading Moss would seem risky, as Moss more than held his own last year, despite struggling with penalties. Jahdae Barron, on the other hand, simply could not find his way on the field consistently, and going from a depth piece to one of the most important starters on the field would be a huge jump.

Sure, he was a first-round pick for a reason, but the Broncos potentially making this deal would feel like too quick a move at the moment, especially given the Super Bowl standard this team has. Moss, Brandon Jones, and Ja'Quan McMillian are all slated to be free agents in 2027, so the front office may already recognize that all three won't be able to return given the financial situation.

But if Denver seeks to keep two in the mix, keeping Moss and McMillian would be the best choice. Moss should be viewed as a key piece for the future, especially if the penalties lessen in 2026. The next trade involves Marvin Mims Jr and a late-round pick in 2027 to the Atlanta Falcons, which feels like an even unliklier move.

Mims is a top-3 return specialist in the NFL and is clearly an explosive player when given the chance on offense. With Jaylen Waddle in the picture, now, though, Mims' role on offense might lessen more than it already is.

He's another key player slated to be a free agent in 2027, and with Waddle in the mix, the chances that Mims re-signs could be unlikely. However, of the wide receivers in the room right now, Mims' skill set stands out.

We all know that Waddle and Sutton aren't going anywhere. Pat Bryant, a second-year receiver, profiles as a future "X" receiver - a Sutton replacement. He's solid in run blocking and has reliable hands. Mims' ability on special teams and his elite speed also make him a major threat on offense, as we have seen from time to time.

To be frank, the wide receiver that Denver should trade, if they feel like it needs to happen, is Troy Franklin. His skill set among the other notable players in the room is the least-inspiring. Trading Franklin would also likely give the Broncos a much better chance at re-signing Mims after 2026.

For the time being, there should not be a rush to offload any Broncos player right now via trade. This team is good enough to win the Super Bowl. If anything, Denver should trade for someone again.