Ranking Broncos players most likely to make the Hall of Fame one day

There really isn't a better individual honor in professional sports than being named to the Hall of Fame, no matter what sport it is. Yes, many players are praised for being outstanding teammates, but making any sort of Hall of Fame means they are among the best in history.

The Denver Broncos do have their share of former greats enshrined in the Hall, but more need to be in, period. As the offseason trudges on and we make our way into the middle of July, we've decided to take a unique angle with the Hall of Fame.

We've looked at the current players on the Broncos roster and ranked them by how likely it is they make the Hall of Fame one day. One huge thing to note here is that it's extremely unlikely for any player to make it to the Hall, and we're aren't saying that players on this list will make it definitively, but we're merely looking at this ranking with the Broncos roster as the context.

Power-ranking Denver Broncos players most likely to make the Hall of Fame

6. Zach Allen, DE

Zach Allen is now entering his age-29 season, so the clock is ticking. Allen has amassed a second and first-team All-Pro nod, along with a Pro Bowl nod.

Allen would have to sustain this two-year level of success for another 3-5 years, most likely, to even have a chance. The Broncos would also likely have to win a Super Bowl as well during that stretch.

What Allen does have going for him is that he has joined JJ Watt as the only two players in NFL history with at least two seasons in a row of at least 40 quarterback hits.

5. Bo Nix, QB

Bo Nix has accomplished just about as much as a young quarterback can in two years, and he could have been a healthy ankle away from being a Super Bowl champion in 2025. Since this is a quarterback-driven league, there is always a chance that Nix could make it one day.

He'd surely need, let's say, 7-ish Pro Bowls, a few All-Pros, and a Super Bowl or two, if I had to guess. While those might seem like arbitrary numbers, it's clear that the players with decorated career accoplishments are more likely to get it.

Nix would also have to sustain a high level of play into his 30s.

4. Garett Bolles, LT

Garett Bolles was a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro in 2025. He was a second-team All-Pro way back in 2020, but was oddly not named to the Pro Bowl that year. Bolles is already entering his age-34 season, so age is a concern in this context, but Bolles has not missed a game for three years in a row now.

A potential Hall of Fame bid for Bolles would likely force him to be a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro for another 3-5 seasons, and adding a Super Bowl title would not hurt, either.

3. Nik Bonitto, OLB

Through four years, Nik Bonitto has two Pro Bowls and a second-team All-Pro nod. He also has 27.5 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, and 52 quarterback hits over the past two seasons.

Bonitto is also still rather young, so time is on his side. He'd likely need to sustain this two-year stretch for the next several seasons, perhaps even into his 30s.

Winning a Defensive Player of the Year would help his case, and as with every player on this list, becoming a Super Bowl champion would also be ideal.

Bonitto's biggest advantage is that he does have gaudy sack totals, which gets a hard look for Hall of Famers, and he's only set to play in his age-27 season.

2. Quinn Meinerz, OG

Quinn Meinerz is now entering his age-28 season and has been a first-team All-Pro two years in a row now. He still has a ton of youth on his side, as it's typical for offensive linemen, especially the best ones, to be able to sustain success well into their 30s.

Meinerz being a top-3 guard in this league for another seven seasons really isn't out of the question. He's not missed a start the past three seasons and has only missed six games in five seasons with the Broncos.

It really feels like Meinerz is enjoying the peak of his powers.

1. Patrick Surtain II, CB

Through five seasons, Patrick Surtain has four Pro Bowls, two first-team All-Pros, and a Defensive Player of the Year award. He's also only set to play in his age-26 season, so he is the best positioned player on the roster to make the Hall of Fame one day.

Simply put, Surtain needs to keep doing what he's been doing, and he'll likely be a Hall of Famer. He's simply excellent and has been the best cornerback in football for a majority of his career.

He's been to the Pro Bowl four years in a row and has been named an All-Pro, whether first or second-team, three of the last four seasons.