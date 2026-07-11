Broncos still have one roster move they need to make before camp

The Denver Broncos hope to have another stellar campaign in 2026 and stay in the Super Bowl contender tier. They have the same core returning and made a splash when they acquired Jaylen Waddle.

They feel comfortable about the team they currently have, but they could use some reinforcements in some areas, including linebacker. With Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton leading the way along the interior, free agent linebacker Bobby Okereke should be an option they consider bringing in ahead of camp.

Broncos expert Sayre Bedinger also believes the depth at linebacker is something that should be upgraded.

"The Broncos' linebacker position is the one major question mark of an otherwise elite defense. The team prioritized continuity and experience over the potential of upgrading in the talent department, and it could be risky. But their biggest potential issue isn't the starting duo of Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad -- it's what they would be faced with if one of those guys misses time. A top-5 defense could be relying on Mr. Irrelevant from this year's draft in a Super Bowl window. It doesn't feel like they did enough to upgrade the starting unit or the depth."

Broncos have obvious roster move left before camp opens

Back in March, Okereke was released by the New York Giants and has been sitting on the open market since. That isn't something surprising, as many veterans wait until summer comes around to land with a team, as they stay prepared on their own.

And while he is coming off an underwhelming season, Okereke could still elevate the Broncos' linebacker core. On Pro Football Focus, he finished with a 56.7 overall grade, a 46.2 run defense grade, and a 65.2 coverage grade in 2025.

Those were his lowest grades since 2022, but he still found ways to be around the football, finishing with 143 total tackles last season. That was his fourth time logging 100-plus tackles in the last five seasons.

In 110 career games (95 starts), he has compiled 805 total tackles, 34 TFLs, 36 pass deflections, 11 forced fumbles, and seven picks. Throughout his career, he has shown he has the tools to be an athletic force in the middle of the field and owns plenty of starting experience under his belt.

The idea of bringing him in makes a ton of sense and would give an already elite defense some reinforcements if someone were to go down with an injury. The Broncos are sitting on $29 million in cap space per Overthecap. They have the funds needed to sign him, and with camp starting in a couple of weeks, the Broncos should make this a priority.