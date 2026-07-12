ESPN's NFL player rankings continue to violently disrespect the Broncos

The Denver Broncos roster is among the best in the league, and not only does the overall roster talent overwhelm many teams, the Broncos are also the best at where it matters the most. Some of the team's best players are playing hugely important positions like quarterback, EDGE, tackle, and even defensive end.

All in all, the team has it all in place to win the Super Bowl this year. It's really that simple - the Broncos have checked off all the boxes and simply have go out there and make it happen. We are also at the time of the year where various player rankings are coming in hot.

Whether it's player rankings facilitated by ESPN, or the NFL Top 100 rankings, which are voted on by the players, the Broncos have been well-represented so far, but one of the latest rankings does sell a key player short.

Denver Broncos LT Garett Bolles only ranked 10th among tackles for 2026

ESPN continued their series on the top 10 players at each position, which, according to Jeremy Fowler, is voted on by executives, coaches, and scouts. The Broncos have definitely seen some low rankings come in thus far, but this one might be the worst of all. Stud left tackle Garett Bolles came in at No. 10 among tackles in their latest rankings:



"Bolles hadn't gained much traction in the top 10 series before, but his career performance in 2025 turned some heads. Bolles was a first-team All-Pro recipient.



'Pass protection, he's one of the most consistent,' an NFL coordinator said. 'He can handle his own without help. He was a big part of the Broncos' success on offense last year.'



Bolles allowed five sacks on 630 pass-blocking reps and posted a 94% pass block win rate (ninth among tackles). Some voters say he doesn't belong in the top 10 because he's limited compared with other high-end talents on this list. And his run-game impact needs some work (77.7% run block win rate). But last season was undoubtedly his best in three years with head coach Sean Payton."

Here's how the full top-10 list looked:



1. Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

2. Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

3. Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles

5. Laremy Tunsil, Washington Commanders

6. Darnell Wright, Chicago Bears

7. Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

8. Andrew Thomas, New York Giants

9. Joe Alt, Los Angeles Chargers

10. Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos

This blurb is also interesting, as Andrew Thomas' 77.7 percent run block win rate is being praised, but Bolles, who apparently had the exact same rate, is being knocked at the same time.

Andrew Thomas’ 77.7% run block win rate is a positive but Bolles’ 77.7% run block win rate is a negative??? What are we doing here? https://t.co/GSOxLHJZqx pic.twitter.com/MEdfuiFaZ0 — 𝙀𝙙𝙜𝙚 💥 (@BroncosEdge_) July 11, 2026

That just... does not make any sense. Both players had the same exact rate, so it's not right to praise one player but not the other. In 2025, Bolle started in all 17 regular season games for the Broncos, earning Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors. Shouldn't that be enough for him to be ranked higher than 10th?

Yes, among the 64 starting tackles in the NFL, right now, being ranked top-10 is an outstanding accomplishment, but 10th doesn't really do Bolles' performance justice. Joe Alt played in six games this past season for the Chargers, and Thomas appeared in 13. I guess availability isn't considered in these rankings?

Overall, Bolles, as Broncos fans have seen for many years now, is a top-5, at worst, left tackle in the NFL. He's honestly getting better with age and is athletic enough and playing well enough to sustain this level of play furtheri nto his 30s.