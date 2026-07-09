Latest offensive line rankings give Broncos ultimate praise at perfect time

The Denver Broncos have one of the league's best rosters, and it's not really up for discussion at this point. While some may not think it's the best, others would disagree, and I think most could come to an agreement that this is a top-5 group on paper in the league.

The team's success in the 2025 NFL Season also does prove that the roster was elite, as the team was, perhaps, a healthy ankle away from winning the Super Bowl. Oddly enough, the NFL landscape hasn't really been pumping up the Broncos this offseason as a legitimate contender, yet not many would be surprised if Denver won it all.

One huge reason, and perhaps the biggest reason why the Broncos can win it all is due to the elite offensive line, which has been elite for multiple years now, and these latest offensive line rankings are giving the Broncos ultimate praise for this unit at the perfect time.

Denver Broncos offensive line ranked first in a unanimous selection

Sharp Football Analysis rolled out their positional unit rankings for the 2026 season, using these criteria as the basis for each ranking;



"With a combination of numbers, film, and projections, the rankings were averaged for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers/tight ends, offensive line, defensive front seven, defensive secondary, and head coach."



And for the Broncos, the team saw its offensive line ranked first in the NFL with a unanimous '100' grade:



"Denver’s offensive line was our only unanimous selection for the top spot at any unit. Left tackle Garett Bolles played a key role, leading all left tackles in pressure rate allowed (2.9%)."

This is just about as much praise as you could possibly get for any positional unit. Sure, these rankings might not mean much to you, but, according to their own methods, the Broncos offensive line was their only unanimous top spot selection, which feels significant.

We have also seen just how awesome things look on offense when you couple an elite offensive line and a quarterback among the best in the NFL at avoiding sacks. Through 34 regular season games, quarterback Bo Nix has been sacked just 46 times, taking 24 sacks in 2024 and 22 in 2025. His sack rate this past season was 3.47 percent.

For some perspective, Drake Maye, who came into the NFL at the same time as Nix, has been sacked 81 times in 30 regular season games. His sack rate in 2025 was 8.72 percent, which is more than double what Nix's was. Yes, sacks don't always fall on the offensive line, and obviously don't always fall on the quarterback.

It's a mixture of both, but having the best offensive line in the league, which sports four players who have been in the starting lineup since 2023, is a recipe for long-term success. It also helps that the Broncos have two top-3 players at their respective positions in Garett Bolles and Quinn Meinerz.

Both Ben Powers and Luke Wattenberg are a bit closer to average, but have been stable, and right tackle Mike McGlinchey is certainly a player who has held his own for years in the NFL. The offensive line is where games are won and lost, and with the league clearly angling toward prioritizing the run more, the offensive line being able to establish physicality from the opening snap is going to go a long way.

The Broncos won't win the Super Bowl this year unless the offensive line is among among the best in the league. No team sustains success in the NFL without an offensive line that at least excels in one of run or pass blocking.

With Denver's unit being in an incredible spot, the time is now.