Bo Nix disrespect highlights clear areas for improvement in 2026 season

It's probably fair to say, at this point, that Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is the most unfairly disrespected player at his position in the entire NFL.

For reasons unknown, Nix is being held to a different standard than other players at his position, whether they are his peers in the 2024 NFL Draft class or just other quarterbacks, in general. The latest disrespect, however, doesn't come from the media, but from NFL coaches, executives, and scouts who ranked the top 10 quarterbacks in the league for ESPN.

These rankings, put out every year by Jeremy Fowler, are a really interesting exercise and serve as a reminder (in many instances) that not even the people in charge of putting together NFL teams get it right.

Bo Nix not only ranked outside of the top 10, but when the expanded rankings were revealed, he didn't even crack the top 15 of these QB rankings overall. Thankfully, as with any feedback, we're not leaving empty-handed. There are usually some nuggets of truth to be taken, even from the most inherently negative feedback.

Broncos QB Bo Nix gets brutal ranking from ESPN, but with clear areas to improve

The QB voting, broken into tiers



Allen

Mahomes

-

Stafford

-

Burrow

Jackson

-

Prescott

Herbert

Maye

Goff

-

Williams

Darnold

Daniels

Love (10-13 incredibly close)

Purdy

Mayfield

-

Lawrence

Hurts

-

Nix

Jones

Stroud https://t.co/aQtWeVHfQ2 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 13, 2026

The issue isn't simply that Bo Nix wasn't put in the top 10 of these rankings. That's even understandable, to a degree. But the idea that he's behind some of the other players on this list, like his peers in the 2024 NFL Draft class, is pretty astounding.

Through two seasons, Nix has done nothing but win games with the Broncos. And he's not exactly getting dragged around. A lot of folks don't like simply pointing out wins as a stat the quarterback is responsible for, so how about the fact that Nix is one of just three QBs (Peyton Manning, Justin Herbert the others) with at least 3,500 passing yards and 25 passing TDs in each of their first two seasons?

Nix's accomplishments are being diminished because of the Broncos' offensive line or their strong defense, which is ridiculous. But even with Nix putting up better numbers than even his other peers in the 2024 NFL Draft class, there are some points of feedback that could help him quickly rise up this list next offseason.

Maybe a little low for Bo Nix given clutch performance (NFL-leading 7 game-winning drives in '25), but indicative of the league believing Nix needs to take clear strides in Year 3.



Ranked 28/33 NFL QBs last year in YPA (6.3), 32/33 NFL QBs in QB rating when pressured (54.5). https://t.co/AWBDQAp0a8 — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) July 13, 2026

The two takeaways from what Luca Evans posted there are very simple: The Broncos need a more efficient passing attack overall, and Nix needs to be better -- more accurate -- under pressure.

Part of the inefficiency of the passing game is on the receivers, who have dropped more passes than any other group in the league over Nix's first two seasons.

But Nix has to obviously own his own part in all of that as well. Even if the receivers have dropped a lot of passes, how much better can he be at putting the ball on them? How much better can he get under pressure, and why is his passer rating so low when he's typically so great at throwing on the move?

The Broncos' coaching staff also has to help Nix with a bit more of a bread and butter in the passing game. There has been no "easy button" for Denver's offense over the last two seasons when the Broncos need to get something going, or when Nix needs to go out there and hit a few singles instead of swinging for the fences.

And we know he can do that.

He tied Caleb Williams last season for the most passing touchdowns of 20-plus yards (13).

It would be ridiculous to think Nix is above criticism, feedback, or any sort of improvement as he enters his third season. But at the same time, it feels like what he does do well is being almost completely ignored by the masses, for whatever reason(s).