Key Broncos' coaches just got the best praise possible ahead of 2026

The Denver Broncos don't just have one of the best rosters in the NFL, as they also have one of the best coaching staffs in the league as well. It's just all just the players being better than most; it's also the staff putting those players in the best position to succeed.

But Broncos fans know this. The total 180 this franchise has done in the Sean Payton era is nothing sport of awesome, and it's something that should be able to keep up in 2026 and beyond. Denver is right in the middle of a Super Bowl window, but with all the success that has come with this team, that also means that coaches, executives, and players end up leaving for what could be a promotion or a significant raise in pay.

Denver's coaching staff has also caught the eye of many, but at the same time, two of the team's most important coaches just got the best praise possible for the 2026 season.

Denver Broncos come in at No. 1 in ranking of play-caller duos

For Sports Illustrated, Gilberto Manzano ranked the best coordinator duos in the NFL, and the Broncos' own duo with Davis Webb and Vance Joseph came in at No. 1:



"It wouldn’t be a surprise if these two coordinators are head coaches in 2027, especially if the Broncos go on another lengthy playoff run.



Webb is regarded as the league’s next offensive guru, a thought that was validated after Payton promoted him from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator to avoid losing him. Payton handed play-calling duties to Webb, a move that is not easy for any coach.



As for Joseph, he’s come a long way since struggling as the head coach of the Broncos in 2017 and ’18. Most coaches don’t return to places where they were fired, but Joseph put his pride aside in ’23 and made the most of his opportunity. His defense continues to reach new levels every year and ranked near the top in many statistical categories last season. Denver was second in yards allowed (278.2) and third in points allowed (18.3) per game last season. Let’s also not overlook how much star edge rusher Nik Bonitto has improved under his guidance."

I am honestly a bit shocked that the Broncos duo was ranked first here, but it is pretty telling that Payton was willing to hand over play-calling duties to keep Davis Webb in the mix for another season. It did seem like Payton was already getting to a point where giving up play-calling was going to happen, but someone like him wouldn't just give that duty to 'just a guy.'

There is reason to believe that Webb will excel in this role as well, as he has one of the league's most talented offenses to work with, and a stud quarterback who now has a new weapon to use in Jaylen Waddle.

On paper, there really isn't much of anything that the Broncos are missing. As for Vance Joseph, Denver's stud defensive coordinator, his argument of being one of the best coordinators in the NFL has been set in stone for years now.

Even in the years following his firing from the Broncos, Joseph was a successful defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals. He's been in a DC role every year since 2019, so he's got about as much experience as one could realistically have in this type of role.

In 2024 and 2025, not only have the Broncos led the league in sacks, but their units have ranked 3rd in scoring defense, allowing 18.3 points per game across both seasons. The elite consistency has sustained itself, as the Broncos even began to make a notable defensive turnaround about halfway through the 2023 NFL Season.

All in all, the Broncos should be in great hands with their coordinators for 2026. Given how good this team should be, though, it wouldn't be much of a shock if the team lost one or both to a head coaching job in 2027.