Sam Ehlinger is already shaking up the Broncos QB room at training camp

The Denver Broncos really don't have a ton of key spots that are up for grabs. Sure, there could be some primary backup spots up for grabs, and it does seem like the left guard spot is a bit of a 'competition,' but for the most part, many of the starters are entrenched.

Not only are the Broncos set to field one of the more talented starting groups in the NFL this year, but the depth is also among the league's best, and it's a main reason why this team was able to get within one game of the Super Bowl in 2025.

Well, one area that appears to be seeing some legitimate competition is that backup quarterback spot, as Sam Ehlinger, who was the third-string quarterback last year, appears to very much be in a position where he can win that QB2 role.

Denver Broncos may truly have a backup QB competition brewing early in camp

During Saturday's practice, Ehlinger was the second quarterback up, and Jarrett Stidham was the third, which feels rather significant:

Biggest takeaways from Broncos training camp practice today:



—Bo Nix hit Pat Bryant for a 40-yard TD, then defense stepped up



—Sam Ehlinger was the second QB up today, then Jarrett Stidham



—Stidham hit Hakeem Butler for a 70-yard TD and Marvin Mims for 50 yard TD



—No Drew… — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) August 1, 2026

Head coach Sean Payton did note earlier in the offseason that Ehlinger had a stronger command of the offseason, so that's worth noting here. That does seem to be materializing a bit in the early stages of Broncos camp, and while Stidham has been with the team for four seasons now, that doesn't mean things have to continue as they have.

Yes, Stidham is a quality backup whose voice in the room has surely helped Bo Nix, but the Broncos are clearly in a situation where they are exhausting very option to ensure this roster is as good as possible, and while, ideally, neither Ehlinger nor Stidham needs to see the field, the backup quarterback position is hugely important.

And for what it's worth, Luca Evans also seems to believe that this is a legitimate 'battle' as well.

Not going to overreact to one day, but the Jarrett Stidham-Sam Ehlinger QB2 battle appears very real. https://t.co/oTxbIuU92k — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) August 1, 2026

While Stidham is a reliable player in his role, you almost wonder if the Broncos hoped for a bit more from him in the AFC Championship Game. Yes, that was a nearly impossible situation to win it, but Stidham's performance just did not give the Broncos much of a chance at all.

It was the defense that kept Denver in the game. Where Ehlinger has the advantage over Stidham is with the athletic, off-schedule ability, which is something Nix also possesses. You almost wonder if the coaches view Ehlinger as being closer in overall skill set to Nix than Stidham is.

Ehlinger is also a bit younger and cheaper. It is still quite early, but the Broncos appear to have a competition on their hands. Financially, Ehlinger's contract is virtually nothing on the books. He's getting $1 million in guarantees.

As for Stidham, a post-June 1st cut would save the Broncos $4.5 million on their cap, while incurring a dead cap hit of $3.5 million. However, a trade would give the Broncos $6.5 million in savings with a dead cap charge of $1.5 million.

If the Broncos, when it's time to cut down the roster, feel that Ehlinger is best-suited for this backup job than Stidham, the team can save even more money on their salary cap. Not only that, if Ehlinger earns that job, he should absolutely occupy that spot.