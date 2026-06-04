Latest Broncos' QB update could throw a curveball into the room

The Denver Broncos are beginning things a bit later this year, but it's clear that this coaching staff has a plan in mind. Everything the team has done in recent years has had a reason behind it, and it's led to the team being among the best in the NFL as the summer months approach this offseason.

Much of the chatter this offseason has been surrounding the big new addition in Jaylen Waddle, and the health of Bo Nix, the team's starting quarterback. Both Waddle fitting in how he should, and Nix staying and remaining healthy would be two massive strides toward a potential Super Bowl title in 2026.

With an OTA practice recently wrapping up, head coach Sean Payton did provide a pretty notable update on the quarterback room, and this update could end up being quite the curveball.

Denver Broncos' Sam Ehlinger has a better command of the offense, according to Sean Payton

Speaking to the media after an OTA session on June 4th, Payton told members of the media that Sam Ehlinger's command of the offense is 'significantly better' this year:

Sam Ehlinger’s command of the offense is significantly better this year, per Sean Payton. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) June 4, 2026

Ehlinger is entering his second year wit h the Broncos and was the Broncos 'emergency quarterback' during the 2025 season. Ehlinger returns to the mix with backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, and Nix, the starter.

It's interesting, though, that Payton mentioned how much stronger Ehlinger is understanding the offense. While this may be nothing, and might not be anything more than Payton talking positively about a player, could this end up being something?

That has to be considered. Stidham is entering the final year of his deal with the Broncos, and while he's a reliable backup, he didn't exactly play that well during the AFC Championship Game. Sure, it was a tough situation to be thrown into, but Stidham simply wasn't good.

Ehlinger is definitely more of an athlete at the position, and if his command of the offense is strong enough, could the Broncos look to move on from Stidham this offseason? If that is the case, the logical move would be a trade. Stidham would surely have value to a team as a spot-starter or simply as a backup.

It might not make sense for Denver to break up this quarterback room, as Stidham has been with the team since 2023, but if Ehlinger emerges as being good enough to be that backup passer, the Broncos would surely have to consider this move, right?

If not, Denver may simply keep the room as it is now and have potentially two quarterbacks good enough to be the second-string player.