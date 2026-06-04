Broncos sitting on gold mine with breakout star ready to take over in 2026

The Denver Broncos have a ton of star-studded players, and many of them have sustained a high level of success for years now. Some of the household names like Zach Allen, Nik Bonitto, Patrick Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz, Garett Bolles, and others, have been high performers and are among the best at their positions.

But these players aren't the sole reason why the Broncos won 14 regular season games last year, and why the team could do the same in 2026. Teams win a ton of games with depth, role players, and a coaching staff that puts it all together.

While it's very likely that the team's best players will continue to be the best, there are some lesser-though-of players that could also emerge as key pieces of a potential Super Bowl season. In fact, the Broncos might be sitting on a goldmine with this player, who could be ready to takeover in 2026.

Denver Broncos WR Troy Franklin could be the team's goldmine breakout star in 2026

While a lot of us have been highlighting Jaylen Waddle for much of the offseason, and for good reason, Troy Franklin is a player who could be primed for an insane year in 2026. His growth from 2024 into 2025 is undeniable, first of all:



2024



28 receptions

263 yards

2 touchdowns

71.5 passer rating when targeted

5.7 percent drop rate



2025



65 receptions

709 yards

6 touchdowns

85.8 passer rating when targeted

3.8 percent drop rate



via Pro Football Reference

Franklin's production more than doubled in 2025. He finished with 2.32 times as many receptions and 2.70 times as many yards. He tripled his touchdown total, had a higher passer rating when targeted, and even got his drop rate to go in the right direction.

He was only playing in his age-22 season in 2025, so he's still quite young, especially for being a player in his third year. Additionally, Franklin was the de-facto No. 2 wide receiver next to Courtland Sutton.

The Broncos wide receiver room was, as a whole, simply not good enough in 2025. That was primarily due to not having a legitimate No. 1 target. Adding Waddle to the mix not only proves the Broncos believed this, but it also gives the Broncos that type of player.

So, what happens next?

Logically, Waddle would see matchups against team's best cornerback. Sutton, then, could primarily see matchups against team's second option at the position. Adding Waddle to the mix essentially pushes everyone down a slot in the depth chart, which could lead to more favorable matchups.

This could put Franklin in a great spot to thrive against depth cornerbacks. Quarterback Bo Nix also led the NFL in passing attempts in 2025, so this also isn't an offense that's shy about airing it out. Furthermore, there isn't anything stopping Franklin from taking another leap forward in 2026 and perhaps even becoming the second option in the passing game, behind only Waddle.

There's a lot of 'if' at play here, but that's also how the NFL works sometimes. Franklin did take a massive step in the right direction in 2025, despite his play being frustrating at times. Now that Franklin is in year three and clearly in a more stable situation, there is a non-zero chance that a breakout could be on the horizon.