Evan Engram isn't messing around in silencing the doubters at Broncos camp

The Denver Broncos had their first training camp[ practice open to the fans on July 31st, and it took no time at all for many players to hit the ground running. Unsurprisingly, new addition Jaylen Waddle is just having himself an offseason thus far and is a big play waiting to happen.

And much of the attention that we'll see directed toward the Broncos with the remainder of the offseason is going to be on offense. With how reliable the defense has been, that unit isn't necessarily going to do anything revelatory. They've ranked 3rd in points allowed per game in 2024 and 2025.

Well, it was truly the first day of actual training camp on Friday, and veteran tight end Evan Engram wasted no time making himself known ahead of a major season.

Denver Broncos TE Evan Engram is not wasting any time at training camp

Sure, having a great practice in the offseason doesn't necessarily mean a thing, but Engram seemed to be all over the place on Friday, making big plays and catching multiple downfield catches:

Good day so far from Evan Engram.



Two downfield catches from him in first team period of the day. — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) July 31, 2026

DNVR's Zac Stevens also took note and highlighted Engram's massive day. When you think about it, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise, as Engram has all the talent in the world and could simply be more comfortable in the offense in year two with the team:

Evan Engram is having a DAY:



Been targeted multiple times with multiple catches during team, including the 50-yard bomb from Jarrett Stidham.



The Davis Webb play caller seems to be benefitting him a ton. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) July 31, 2026

It's obviously important to note that Davis Webb is now calling the plays on offense. Both Webb and Engram came into the NFL in the 2017 draft with the New York Giants, so there was and is a relationship there. You almost have to wonder if this is also a thing where Webb wants to get his 'buddy' involved in the offense more.

And while that may seem insanely naive to say, it's not like Engram isn't a player that can't have a big role on offense. He's consistently been one of the better receiving tight ends in the league for much of his career, and while he didn't necessarily produce at the level that many were expecting, catching 50 passes is nothing to scoff at.

Yes, we are still, roughly, six weeks away from the start of the regular season, so a lot can change, but Engram already having a big day at practice could set the runway for a bigger involvement on the offense. With much of the attention on the Waddle addition, and rightfully so, someone like Engram could end up flying under the radar for opposing teams when the regular season begins.