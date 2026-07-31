Latest Bo Nix and Jaylen Waddle praise comes at the perfect time for the Broncos

The Denver Broncos are underway with training camp, which means we are one step closer to the start of the regular season. This team has a lot at stake, and much of the success is going to come down to Bo Nix and Jaylen Waddle, the two most important players on offense,

If Nix can take a step forward as a passer, and Waddle's insertion into the offense does what we think it can do, this offense is going to reach new heights and help the Broncos again have one of the more complete teams in the sport.

Nothing is guaranteed, but it does feel like there is a strong chance that happens in 2026, and even with the Broncos having just begun training camp, a former Broncos quarterback is already starting up the hype train with this duo.

Ben DiNucci is already hyping up Denver Broncos' Bo Nix and Jaylen Waddle

Ben DiNicci really didn't hold back with this six-second video clip from Broncos training camp, noting that Nix looks strong mechanically and also how 'fun' Waddle is:

So 2 things



1. Cleanest Bo has looked mechanically in his NFL career - ball is jumping out of his hand , looks healthy



2. Waddle looks fun - Broncos haven’t had that type of playmaker in years pic.twitter.com/86NP7qb2KN — Ben DiNucci (@B_DiNucci6) July 30, 2026

Yes, this video clip is six seconds long, but DiNucci has played in the NFL before and should absolutely know what he is talking about. Saying that Nix looks good mechanically is a huge sign that year three could be the best yet, as Nix has, at times, struggled with footwork.

That was absolutely evident early in his career, as he sometimes got 'happy feet' in the pocket, would rush his internal clock, and not make nearly as good a throw as he could have if he was more mechanically sound.

The foundation of being a good quarterback in this league, outside of being able to process and understand the game, is mechanics. We could be getting to a point with Nix where the mechanics are simply a non-issue, which would be ideal.

And Waddle's explosiveness speaks for itself. He's one of the fastest players in the NFL and led the league in yards per reception in his second year. Waddle has the speed to make everything open up more on offense, so not only should he be able to produce at a high level, but the rest of the playmakers should then see more advantageous matchups.

We're still early in this thing, but the arrow is pointing up, and when a former quarterback is making these type of comments, it's worth listening to. Sure, when the season starts, not all is going to be well 100 percent of the time, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a more complete, complementary offense than what the Broncos have.