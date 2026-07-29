It took one training camp practice for key Broncos receiver to stand out

The Denver Broncos got onto the practice field on July 29th for their first de-facto practice of training camp in the 2026 NFL Offseason. Denver is inching closer and closer to beginning the 2026 season, where the team seeks to get some 'revenge' on how 2025 ended.

And while the players and coaches may say something like 'we have to turn the page and move on,' I would be shocked if there weren't a handful of folks inside the building still thinking about how the 2025 season ended.

Fortunately, the Broncos appear to have a great shot at actually making it to the Super Bowl, especially given the players the team added this offseason, specifically wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. And after just on training camp practice, there is already a standout at the wide receiver position.

Denver Broncos second-year WR Pat Bryant is already standing out at training camp

Mile High Sports reporter Cody Roark is already identifying Pat Bryant s someone who has stood out, and it took just one training camp practice:

#Broncos first acclimation practice wrapped — offense was crisp today in limited on field work.



Lots of TDs in RZ work in 7on7.



If any one player stood out the most, it was second year WR Pat Bryant. — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) July 29, 2026

Roark also noted that it was limited on-field work, but there were a lot of touchdowns in the team's red-zone work, which is awesome. Much of the story of this offseason for the Broncos has been the Waddle addition and how it could finally smooth-out the offense.

For years, the Broncos were missing a true No. 1 target, and Waddle should bring that, as he has three 1,000-yard seasons in his five years and over 5,000 yards thus far since being drafted back in 2021, the same class as Patrick Surtain II.

Anyway, with Bryant already standing out, it does make you wonder if he is the favorite to step into that unofficial WR3 role, as, while Troy Franklin did take major steps forward production-wise in 2025, Bryant is simply a more complete wide receiver.

Bryant has a bigger frame, appears to be a crisper route-runner, and may also have better hands. He also began to out-snap Franklin down the stretch in 2025, as Site Expert Sayre Bedinger recently noted.

This is absolutely a 'thing' to keep a look out for as the offseason rolls on, as the Broncos can't give 100 percent of their receiving targets to Waddle and Courtland Sutton - they'll need a third receiver to step up and perhaps be good for 2-4 receptions per game.

Overall, Bryant emerging in year two would give the Broncos, potentially, four legitimate wide receivers to use, as Franklin could also continue to develop, as he is still just 23 years old even with his being in year three.