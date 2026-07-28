Broncos put starter on notice with unexpected pay cut before training camp

Even with unrivaled continuity heading into the 2026 season, the Denver Broncos will open training camp with some competition for starting jobs and key roles.

One potential camp battle, however, nobody really saw coming.

Earlier this offseason, the Broncos made the somewhat surprising decision to keep starting left guard Ben Powers, who was coming off of an injury-impacted season in 2025. The decision to keep Powers (at full price) meant the team was okay with his salary cap hit of over $18.1 million, the second-highest on the team.

Now, right at the doorstep of training camp, the Broncos have restructured Powers's contract, agreeing to a "significant" pay cut with more guaranteed money in Powers's pocket. He previously had no guaranteed money. And with that, it appears the left guard battle is on at Broncos training camp.

Ben Powers's pay cut could open up Broncos' starting left guard job in 2026

Not only did Powers miss a couple of months last season due to a biceps injury, but it was also discovered with this new report that he also had a Lisfranc injury that he played through.

Tough guy LG Ben Powers not only returned from torn biceps last year (an injury that is normally season-ending) he suffered Lisfranc injury in first game back and played final 5 games with it. Lisfranc Surgery after season is why he sat out offseason program. Details here:… https://t.co/cnRQIrjIpL — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) July 27, 2026

It's a fascinating twist right before camp. And while it doesn't guarantee that Powers will lose his job, by any means, it does open the door for Alex Palczewski to potentially come in and win that job outright.

Palczewski is a natural right tackle, and the Broncos hadn't envisioned him doing anything on the left side of the line at all until he was pressed into action last year as an injury replacement. He ended up playing a career-high 665 snaps last year for the Broncos, starting 10 games, and proving his versatility.

And it was a level of versatility even the team didn't see coming.

This offseason, the Broncos rewarded Palczewski with a two-year deal worth $9.5 million and up to $11 million in incentives. They gave him $5.75 million in total guaranteed money, and it will be fascinating to find out if Powers's contract guarantee comes in around that same number for 2026.

Here is what 9News Broncos insider Mike Klis had to say about the left guard competition being more open than anyone assumed heading into training camp:

"Despite the toughness Powers displayed last season and throughout his life, much less his career, the Broncos asked him to take a pay cut presumably because of the two major injuries he suffered last season and also because Palczewski has emerged to challenge for his job."



- Mike Klis, 9News

That is a fascinating update, indeed.

In fact, this entire update is riveting. The idea of Powers being replaced was not really at the forefront of anyone's mind after the Broncos had seemingly committed to bringing him back for this season, but giving him a pay cut -- even with more guaranteed money in his pocket -- gives the team plenty of options.

They'll save money on the salary cap (an unknown amount at this point in time), of course, but they have simultaneously made Powers a much more attractive trade piece leading up to the season. After drafting Kage Casey in the 4th round, the Broncos might view Powers as expendable, especially with the injuries he dealt with last season.

This will be a situation worth monitoring all throughout camp. Once again, it doesn't guarantee Powers will be off the roster, but if the team believes Palczewski can start at left guard, it might mean Powers is sent packing before the start of the season.