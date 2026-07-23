4 Broncos who are riding serious momentum into training camp

Even with a long break between mandatory minicamp and training camp, there are still a handful of Denver Broncos players riding some significant momentum as they return to the field.

The Broncos have already welcomed rookies back as they report for training camp, and veterans will follow on July 28. The anticipation for training camp this year is high just like almost every other year, but there's a different level of excitement after the team reached the AFC Championship Game during the 2025 season.

As the Broncos continue to build toward winning it all for the fourth time in franchise history, they're going to need plenty of players to step up and show major growth in 2026. There are a handful of players we'll be keeping our eyes on entering training camp after building some serious momentum during the offseason program.

Four names stand out among the rest.

4 Denver Broncos players riding significant momentum with training camp almost here

1. Jonah Coleman, RB

One of the most anticipated players from the Broncos' 2026 rookie class is running back Jonah Coleman, and for obvious reasons.

Of course, Coleman is a fun prospect on his own. He was one of the best in his class in so many important categories that will make a huge impact on this team. Warren Sharp has an evergreen post we've referenced all year long, including this data:

1st down or TD on 35 percent of his runs (1st in the class)

71 percent of yards came after contact (1st in the class)

1 fumble on 639 career touches

1 drop on 123 career targets

4th-best pass protection grade

12.4 YAC/reception (1st in the class)

Everything Coleman did well at Washington is what the Broncos lacked when JK Dobbins went down with an injury last season. He was impressive -- even without pads -- during Broncos OTAs, and gives the team a real chance to stay balanced even if injuries do occur.

2. Evan Engram, TE

Nobody has targeted tight ends less in the passing game over the past couple of seasons than Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. That doesn't seem to be great news for someone like Evan Engram, but it also seems like there has been a concerted effort to get Engram more involved in the offense, starting during OTAs and minicamp.

Engram was 3rd on the team in targets last season, but that is nominal at best. It didn't feel like there was a true effort to feature him in the offense, and it was more like he finished 3rd on the team in targets by default.

Part of the reason why Engram ended up signing on the dotted line in Denver was the presence of his old pal Davis Webb on the coaching staff. The two were teammates together once upon a time in New York with the Giants.

With Webb now calling the plays, the assumption (or hope) has been that the Broncos would involve Engram more, and he looked impressive during the offseason program. We might finally see him unlocked in Denver's offense after only getting glimpses last year.

3. Jonah Elliss, edge rusher

Going into the offseason program, there was only one spot realistically up for grabs on the Denver Broncos' entire depth chart. That spot was the defensive end position vacated by John Franklin-Myers, who is off to the Tennessee Titans as a big-money free agent.

Unexpectedly, some off-field issues popped up for Jonathon Cooper, who was arrested twice during the team's offseason program. It feels like there is a very real chance his job could be opened up given all that's going on, which would pave the way for Jonah Elliss to seize an opportunity.

Earlier this offseason, the Broncos experimented with the idea of Elliss playing inside linebacker, but opted against it because Sean Payton said he's simply too good off the edge to move. Regardless, the goal remains the same: Get Jonah Elliss on the field more.

Entering his third season, Elliss is healthy and was standing out during practices. He's got the talent to be a full-time starting edge player in the NFL, but we'll have to wait for training camp to see if he can capitalize on the hype he built.

4. Que Robinson, edge rusher

The Broncos certainly aren't lacking pass rush depth, even with the question marks around Cooper.

Que Robinson played limited snaps as a rookie, but he's poised to take a huge leap in his second NFL season. The Broncos believe Robinson has future starter traits off the edge, and he showed that in his limited sample last year, especially with his sack in the AFC Championship Game on Drake Maye.

Robinson is an explosive athlete and a top-tier special teams player. He will contribute immediately in that phase of the game, but defensively, he could be in line for a huge uptick in work as well.

He was impressive throughout OTAs and gives the Broncos another young, explosive edge player with upside to reach 7 or more sacks this coming season.